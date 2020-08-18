INDIANAPOLIS – The play was breaking down rapidly.
Pressure reached quarterback Philip Rivers much too quickly, and the veteran began shuffling in the pocket while searching for a release valve.
After a couple of quick steps to his left, Rivers found his answer. Second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell broke free over the middle, outran a linebacker, caught the pass in stride and turned an increasingly desperate moment into a big gain.
It was that kind of day for Campbell at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Tuesday. And it’s been that kind of training camp so far.
After injuries played havoc with his rookie season, the 23-year-old again is starting to resemble the star the Indianapolis Colts believed they drafted in the second round in 2019.
“He looks strong, fast, explosive, good hands, understands the offense, consistent,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I mean, it’s early, but that’s what we are looking for from him. Now we just need that to continue to build.”
Campbell was a constant presence around the team facility in the offseason until the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone home. Even then, he stayed in Indianapolis and focused on all aspects of his craft.
The former Ohio State star had never dealt with a serious injury at any level before last season. Then the football gods piled them on.
There was a hamstring pull that cost him most of training camp and sidelined him for all but one preseason game. That was followed in short order by a sports hernia that required surgery, a broken hand and finally a broken foot.
The end result was a season in which Campbell played just 196 snaps over seven games and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.
But he didn’t spend the offseason stewing over missed opportunities. He set out to strengthen his body and sharpen his mind.
By remaining in the Circle City, he was among the first players to work out in person with Rivers, and there’s already a trust building between the quarterback and wide receiver.
Tuesday’s broken play success was just the most recent evidence.
“I feel the time that I put in this offseason, that built up the confidence I have right now,” Campbell said. “But it’s just affirmation that what I did is paying off and it’s working. So it was definitely important for me to get off to a fast start.”
The key now is showing longevity.
There were flashes of Campbell’s vast potential last year between the injuries. He had his best training camp performance the day he pulled his hamstring, and he had one of his best games in Pittsburgh before the broken hand.
Campbell feels healthy, but he knows that’s something he has to prove again each day.
It’s easier to recognize the freedom with which the wide receiver is playing the game. In his second year in the offense, he’s thinking less on the field and playing faster.
“You see the confidence breaking the huddle,” Reich said. “You can see the rookie receivers breaking the huddle thinking, ‘OK, what do I got? Where is my alignment?’ To Parris, that is all automatic, and that just allows his physical gifts to come forward – which, obviously, we all know he has many of those.
“I just think you’re seeing that in his play. He just looks very confident.”
He’s also having fun again.
That was taken away at times in the frustration of his rookie season.
But catch by catch, Campbell is reclaiming his joy for the game.
“Every time I step on the field I thank God that I’m able to do things that I love,” Campbell said. “Every day I get to wake up and go to work and do something I love. Absolutely, I’m having a blast out there just being able to play freely, no injuries, no setbacks.
“It’s definitely fun to just be out there again.”
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor helped set the tone by running over veteran safety Tavon Wilson about midway through the two-hour practice.
But, unsurprisingly, it was linebacker Darius Leonard at the center of most of the scraps. He delivered hard hits to Campbell and running back Nyheim Hines and generally lived up to his “Maniac” persona.
It provided some much-needed juice to the second of just 11 fully padded practices the Colts will get before the regular season opener Sept. 13 at Jacksonville.
“You need physical practices, especially right now,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. “This is all we get. No preseason games, so guys (are) just trying to get into game flow right now. But you definitely don’t want to make the Maniac upset, and he kind of got everything going today.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Kenny Moore II was diagnosed with a strained groin and will “probably be out at least a week,” according to Reich.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Trey Burton received regularly scheduled rest days, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes was held out as a precaution because of illness.
Defensive end Justin Houston (neck) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) also continued to sit out.
