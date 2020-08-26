INDIANAPOLIS – The entire play was smooth.
Daurice Fountain ran a post pattern and beat his defender early in the route. Philip Rivers recognized the advantage and delivered the football in stride.
It was a big gain on a hot Wednesday morning training camp practice for the Indianapolis Colts.
But it was most notable for what didn’t happen.
There was no hint of the dislocated and fractured left ankle that ended Fountain’s season almost exactly a year ago. The 24-year-old wide receiver simply continued a solid summer run that has him in contention for one of – perhaps – two open spots on the depth chart.
If he’s lost a step during a long and grueling recovery, it’s not evident. Fountain has made big plays with all four quarterbacks on the roster and picked up the momentum he was building last year before the gruesome injury occurred during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.
“I feel great,” Fountain said on a Zoom call, beaming to punctuate his words. “Just with everything I’ve been through, I’m just happy to be back on the field, to be honest.”
It was a long and difficult road to get there.
As recently as April, Fountain’s tibia still wasn’t healing properly, and he was unsure whether he’d be healthy enough to participate in training camp. With a global pandemic raging around him, Fountain made the decision to undergo a third surgery to repair his leg and try to get back on the field.
It was July before the pain finally subsided.
“The rehab process, it was definitely a tough one,” Fountain said. “I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy. … it was a long, long, stressful, mentally tiring process. But now I just thank God that I just made it through and I’m able to play the game that I love.”
The grind is far from over.
The Colts have more young, talented prospects than available roster spots at wide receiver. Rookie Dezmon Patmon has regularly been making big plays for three straight practices. Undrafted rookie De’Michael Harris is turning heads with his willingness to line up anywhere and take on any task. Former Clemson star Artavis Scott is good for at least one daily highlight, and Ashton Dulin is coming off a 2019 season during which he excelled on special teams.
And injured veteran Marcus Johnson has yet to participate in practice since the pads came on.
Fountain welcomes the competition.
There are no guarantees moving forward, but at least he has a say in determining his fate. He’s healthy again. He’s making plays. He’s forcing the coaching staff to remember his name.
“I’ve been feeling really good,” Fountain said. “I think the next step is to just keep working and get ready. Because I know whenever my number is called, I’m going to have to show up.”
INJURY REPORT
Speed receiver Parris Campbell was involved in what the team termed a “minor car accident” Tuesday night and did not practice Wednesday while going through concussion protocol. No further details were immediately available.
Other players who did not participate included safety George Odum, fullback Roosevelt Nix, tight end Xavier Grimble and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.
Tight end Jack Doyle returned to practice on a limited basis.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney on Wednesday and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Dafney racked up 635 all-purpose yards (439 rushing, 196 receiving) and scored seven touchdowns last year at Indiana State. He was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection as a fullback.
Dafney also played collegiately at Iowa (2017-18) and Iowa Western Community College (2016).
