INDIANAPOLIS – The hole was bigger than an infamous Indianapolis pothole, and Marlon Mack likely could have jogged into the end zone if he’d preferred.
But the Indianapolis Colts running back hit the thrusters and sprinted for a red-zone touchdown anyway Friday morning. Then he nearly matched that speed back-tracking to celebrate with his offensive linemen.
For all the justified buzz around rookie Jonathan Taylor, Mack is off to a hot training camp start in his own right. Colts head coach Frank Reich said the 24-year-old has earned the right to be called the starter on the basis of his 1,091-yard season in 2019.
But it’s clear Taylor also will figure heavily into the mix.
That’s fine with Mack, even though he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. Running backs have a short shelf life in the NFL, and the spring likely will mark Mack’s lone opportunity to cash in on a long-term deal.
If that’s caused any hostility between him and the rookie second-rounder, however, Mack is hiding it well.
“He was a beast, man, like he is now,” Mack said of his impression from watching Taylor’s storied career at Wisconsin. “… He’s gonna be a beast, man, and teams should be aware of him right now. So just be ready for it.”
The feeling is mutual.
Mack was tutored as a rookie by ageless wonder Frank Gore. The veteran even invited Mack to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with his family so the youngster wouldn’t be alone on the holiday.
Even though his own pro career is just three years old, Mack already is paying that kindness forward.
He’s welcomed Taylor with open arms and has been instrumental in helping the rookie get up to speed.
“Being able to connect with Marlon – asking him questions, picking his brain about the games,” Taylor said. “I mean, we won’t have any preseason games, but being able to get as much knowledge and information from him as far as what to expect is something I have been doing a ton of.”
Indianapolis believes it will pay off during a regular season unlike any other in the NFL’s 101-year history.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni sees this running back group as the best he’s worked with in 12 years as an assistant coach in the league.
In addition to Mack and Taylor at the top, Nyheim Hines adds a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Fullback Roosevelt Nix was imported from Pittsburgh primarily to serve as a lead blocker, and don’t forget about Jordan Wilkins.
The 26-year-old has averaged 5.8 yards on 111 career carries and has been reminding folks of his big-play potential with long training camp runs.
“He’s done really well, and it just seems like every time Jordan gets into the game, he makes plays,” Sirianni said. “We notice that and what a great group that we have right here. Really excited to have them.”
It’s been an unselfish group as well.
The backs have alternated reps with all four quarterbacks, running behind different combinations of the offensive line and against different defensive lineups. Whenever their number’s been called, they’ve stepped in and done the job.
That’s what the Colts are hoping to see in the regular season as well, alternating lineups to match up against each week’s opponent and riding the hot hand throughout the season.
The goal is to keep the running backs fresh and give defenses plenty to prepare for throughout the week.
But Mack clearly stands to lose the most.
He was Indianapolis’ most consistent offensive weapon in 2019, and his numbers could suffer even as his body benefits from a lighter workload. But his focus remains on team success.
“I’m more of a team guy,” Mack said. “So we can come together as a team, go out there and just put in work. Everybody has the same goal on this team – to get to the Super Bowl, go 1-0 each week.”
ROSTER MOVES
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox was activated from the physically unable to perform list, and tight end Andrew Vollert was claimed off waivers Friday.
Vollert is famous for his verbal confrontation with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn after being informed he was cut on this year’s edition of the HBO show, “Hard Knocks.” He’s also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
He was a two-time All-American at Weber State, where he caught 123 passes for 1,613 yards and 12 touchdowns.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hand) and tight end Jack Doyle (neck) missed a second consecutive practice, and defensive lineman Denico Autry (ankle) sat out for the first time.
Among those also on the sideline: cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (groin) and Isaiah Rodgers (foot), right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee).
