INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. has spent most of his life around the NFL.
His father played 11 seasons in the league, and he met famous players and coaches at a young age. So it’s little surprise Pittman’s first professional practice in pads this week failed to overwhelm him.
“It’s a lot like football,” he said with a wide smile on a recent Zoom call. “It’s just faster, and there’s a little bit more to it. But it’s pretty much the same.”
The challenges will become more difficult soon enough.
Wide receiver is notoriously one of the toughest positions for rookies to make an immediate contribution.
As Pittman alluded to, the game speeds up, the coverage tightens and the responsibilities multiply. Rookies must adjust to all of this on the field while learning a new playbook, moving into a new city and building chemistry in a new locker room.
It’s a complicated dance even under ideal circumstances. With the global pandemic wiping out spring workouts, cancelling preseason games and restricting training camp practices, it’s an even more daunting task in 2020.
But the Indianapolis Colts believe Pittman could be up an exception.
They drafted him with the 34th overall pick in the hope he’ll be next to take the baton in a relay that began with Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, continued with Future Hall of Famer Reggie Wayne and is currently carried by four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton.
“What I’ve noticed about Michael Pittman is he is a big guy who can really change directions well,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “That’s what we saw on tape, and getting to see a big – when you see big guys move and change directions like little guys, I’ve always really admired that quality out of wide receivers because at the end of the day, it’s about how you can separate.
“Some guys separate with their size, and some guys separate with their quickness. I always really like those wide receivers that can do it with both. I think that we’re getting to see that (from Pittman) every day.”
The 6-foot-4, 223-pound target displayed both on a single play Saturday. He leapt and used his body to shield second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and pulled down a high reception from quarterback Philip Rivers. No sooner did Pittman’s feet hit the ground, than he turned on a dime and sprinted away from the defense for a big gain.
On Friday, he caught red-zone touchdown passes from both Rivers and Jacoby Brissett and had a third score on a jump ball knocked away at the last moment when Ya-Sin got his hand in as the two were going to the ground.
After less than a week in full pads, there’s still a long way to go. But the Colts are starting to see the 22-year-old stack good days together.
“There’s a lot to ask of (the receivers), and I think Michael has done a heck of a job soaking it all in, realizing there’s gonna be some bumps a little bit in the road,” Rivers said. “Shoot, I’m having some bumps in the road, and I’m in Year 17 throughout this camp – from a standpoint of plays you want back and things you want to do better – but he’s on the right track.”
Rivers figures to play a big role in helping Pittman – and all the young offensive players – smooth over those bumps in the road.
His new teammates already marvel at the 38-year-old quarterback’s experience and breadth of knowledge.
There’s very little Rivers hasn’t seen on a football field, and Pittman hasn’t been shy about tapping into that well. The result is accelerating his learning curve.
“I’m learning more than I ever thought that I could ever learn,” Pittman said. “It’s a lot, so I’m working at it day-by-day, but I think that we are on a good pace here.”
RELIEF PITCHER
With long snapper Luke Rhodes sidelined Saturday, tight end Trey Burton stepped in as an emergency replacement.
The versatile 28-year-old was recruited to Florida as a quarterback under head coach Urban Meyer and broke a school record held by Tim Tebow with six touchdowns as a freshman. He also famously threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 victory against the New England Patriots.
Now he can add long-snapper to his growing resume.
“Trey came in and did a great job,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I mean, each kicker had seven kicks out there today. I thought Trey – of those 14 snaps, I thought most of them were good.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner (hand) and Denico Autry (ankle) returned to practice Saturday.
And Reich said right tackle Braden Smith (foot) “is real close” to coming back.
Tight end Jack Doyle missed a third consecutive practice while nursing a neck injury, but the situation doesn’t appear to be serious.
“Jack is fine,” Reich said. “Jack is an incredibly valuable piece to our offense, so we’re being cautious with him with a neck injury. You just don’t want to mess with a neck injury. We’re going to take it slow with Jack.
“Jack is the kind of pro that, even though it’s vital to get reps, we know he can handle it.”
