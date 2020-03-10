MIDDLETOWN — There were some understandable nerves working on Jasper Campbell the evening of Feb. 21.
Due to the loss of starter Kameron Graddy and key reserve Colton Monday, the Shenandoah sophomore found out just prior to that night’s tipoff against Pendleton Heights he would make his first varsity start for the Class 2A No.1 Raiders.
“I was really nervous,” Jasper said. “I was also excited that I got to start and would get more playing time.”
He also was comforted by the fact he would start alongside his brother, senior Jackson Campbell.
Jackson had been starting all season while Jasper was one of the first Raiders off the bench. Both have been valuable members of the team all along but have stepped up over the past six games.
During that stretch, the 6-foot-1 Jackson is averaging 10.8 points and 8.3 rebounds — up from 7.9 and 6 during the previous 19 games — while 6-2 Jasper is chipping in 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds — up from 3.3 and 2.4.
Their contributions have been invaluable to Shenandoah down the stretch, especially in winning the school’s fourth straight sectional championship last Saturday.
“They mean so much for our team,” junior guard Kaden McCollough said. “We wouldn’t have this team without them. They’re not the biggest guys, but they’re a presence inside, they’re tough and they let you know they’re there. We need them, and they’re such a big part of us.”
The two oldest of five siblings — there are two younger brothers and a sister — Jackson and Jasper may have picked up that toughness from battling each other growing up.
“We played on a goal in the driveway, and he’d always beat me,” Jasper said. “At least he pushed me. He made me who I am today.”
“He’s catching up,” Jackson added.
Both are gaining confidence as well. Jackson posted one of his biggest games of the year in the sectional opener with 18 points and eight rebounds against Knightstown while Jasper scored eight and nine points, respectively, in the semifinal win over Lincoln and the championship victory over Northeastern.
Jasper had a big hand in Shenandoah’s thrilling fourth quarter comeback in the title game with a steal and two free throws, and it was his baseline jumper that capped a 12-0 run to put the game away.
“The momentum throughout the game was good,” he said. “I forget who it was drove in the lane, I popped out to the corner, felt it and I took the shot.”
That confidence is only growing as the games go by.
“Confidence is really high,” Jackson said. “After the Northeastern game, being able to come back from a three-point deficit at halftime, we know we can finish things out. If we have tough times, we’ll stick together as a team and drive things through.”
And the two are not afraid to look for each other in a big moment. They believe they are so attuned to each other’s game, they’ll always know where the other is on the court.
“There’s always a brotherly connection when we play out there,” Jackson said. “It’s really special to me.”
“We know the cuts that are going to be coming,” Jasper said. “I know he’s going to crash for the rebounds, I’m going to crash for the rebounds. We just know each other’s instincts.”
They are close with all their teammates, but after the win Saturday and a potential second straight regional title, there is little doubt who they will look to celebrate with.
“Family first,” Jackson said with a smile.
