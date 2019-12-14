PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights senior Cade Campbell had one of the best weeks of his athletic career this week.
Campbell was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State squad for his offensive line play. He then accepted a football scholarship offer by the University of Indianapolis.
Saturday, Campbell celebrated by going 5-0 and pinning four opponents in the Arabian Super Six meet, wrestling at 285 pounds.
"It was awesome," Campbell said. "The coaches came to my house and offered, and they're really good dudes. I'm really excited to continue my football career."
Campbell helped PH to four wins in five duals (his other win was by forfeit), and he needed just over seven minutes total to score his pins.
Campbell (16-0) is not ranked in the state by Indianamat.com, but is No. 5 in the New Castle semistate rankings. He said it is doubtful he'll wrestle at UIndy.
"It was a lot of pressure this week, and it's a lot to go through, making a decision," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "He had a good day today. He's getting those bear hugs, and the difference between this year and last year is he worked on (bear hugs) all offseason because he wanted to wrestle heavyweight."
The Arabians bested Elwood 72-12, Muncie Central 70-3, Winchester 67-6 and Beech Grove 56-21, but a deeper East Central squad gave PH a 56-24 blemish.
PH had four meet champions. Campbell, senior Justin Stephens (220) and junior Jared Brown (132) were 5-0, and senior Zach Sanford (170) was 4-1.
Brown, ranked eighth in the state and second in the semistate, also moved to 16-0, but he needed more time than Campbell. Brown got two pins, a technical fall, a majority decision and a win by forfeit.
Stephens had three falls and two forfeit wins and Sanford three pins.
Senior Maverick Hamilton (160) and sophomore Blake Nicholson (120) went 4-1 with four falls. Also going 4-1 were junior Gator Bynum (145) and sophomores Elijah Creel (113) and Colin Gillespie (182).
"I would like to have performed better against East Central, but they have an awesome team," Cloud said. "We thought it was a good day for us overall, but you've got to give (East Central) credit. They looked good, and they deserved to be the champs."
Elwood had only 10 wrestlers, but it was able to beat Muncie Central 48-30, and it lost out to Winchester 43-42 on a tiebreaker. The Panthers also fell to East Central 75-0 and Beech Grove 58-18.
Junior 195-pounder Chase Lovell was 4-1 with three pins, and freshman Jayden Reese (120) went 3-2 with two falls. Senior Kori Wilkey (106) was awarded three forfeit wins. Sophomore Coby Horton (182) got his first career win, by fall against Winchester.
"They wrestled some pretty good kids, and they competed well and put forth a good effort," Elwood coach Matt Craver said. "If they keep working hard and putting in the time, the close ones will start going our way."
PH wrestles at Anderson on Monday, and Elwood is at Tipton on Wednesday. The Madison County meet is Saturday at Lapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.