BLOOOMINGTON – University of Miami tight end Will Mallory remembers the visits to his grandfather’s house in Bloomington as a kid and times at his grandparents’ winter condominium in Naples, Florida.
The late former Indiana football coach Bill Mallory doted over all of his 11 grandchildren, but took special interest in Will’s high school football career in Jacksonville, Florida.
It was a more somber occasion when Will attended his grandfather’s memorial service a little more than two years ago, shortly after Bill Mallory died in May 2018 at 82 due to a brain injury suffered in a fall. But the stories Will heard from the grown men who played under his grandfather stuck with him. Bill Mallory also was a head football coach at Colorado and Northern Illinois but remains IU’s all-time winningest football coach, having led the Hoosiers to 69 wins and six bowl appearances from 1984-96.
“I got a different experience than probably his players did,” Will said. “He was obviously one of the most kind, caring people that I’ve ever known, but I guess I was fortunate I didn’t get some of that tough coaching that he gave his players.
“Growing up in a football family was great. We miss him dearly, but for sure the impact that he’s left on other people’s lives and certainly on mine I’ll keep for the rest of my life.”
Will Mallory is creating his own football legacy, as one of two standout tight ends for No. 8 Miami. Mallory, a junior has 26 catches for 357 yards and four TDs in his college career. Two weeks ago, Mallory hauled in a 17-yard TD catch during Miami’s 47-34 win at Louisville.
Teamed with another pass-catching tight end, Brevin Jordan, Mallory has helped lead Miami to a 3-0 start. The Hurricanes have a bye this week before a marquee showdown Oct. 10 at No. 1 Clemson.
“We came to Miami to compete for championships and play in these big-time games and play against the best in the country,” Mallory said. “I know all the guys are ready for that.”
Mallory’s football bloodlines also includes his father, Mike Mallory, a former linebacker at Michigan who has built a 34-year coaching career as an assistant coach in college and the NFL. His uncle, Doug Mallory, is a secondary coach with the Atlanta Falcons and his other uncle, Curt Mallory, is the head coach at Indiana State.
As a kid, Will Mallory moved around as his father jumped to different coaching jobs. Mike Mallory was the assistant special teams coordinator with the New Orleans Saints from 2008-2012, earning a Super Bowl ring in 2009, before moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he has served as both head and assistant special teams coordinator since 2013.
Mike Mallory said his father often traveled up from Naples to watch Will play all of his high school sports, which included football, basketball and track and field, where Will ran the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
“It was a big deal for dad,” Mike Mallory said. “He had a lot of pride in just watching his grandson play and develop. He always followed him and certainly was anxious to because they had been down in Naples half the year, so they were always anxious and talked about once Will committed that they would be able to get down there and watch some of his games. It certainly didn’t happen, but he had a lot of pride in how William was developing, his work ethic and his passion for the game.”
When it came time to choose colleges, many felt Will would end up at his dad’s alma mater, Michigan.
“Michigan was my favorite team, and they were my first offer as well,” Will said. “I think everyone thought I was a lock for Michigan, and honestly I probably did, too, but it wasn’t until I started getting more offers and visiting other places, and I think I kind of wanted -- not necessarily that I didn’t want to follow in their footsteps -- but I wanted to go to a place that fit me best. I know for a fact my grandpa and my dad and my uncles were all very supportive in that because they wanted me to go to the place with the right people.”
IU also offered Mallory, but Miami offered the chance to play closer to his family and a tight end lineage of several NFL players, including Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Jeremy Shockey and Bubba Franks.
“That obviously played a huge factor into it as well,” Will said. “I mean, growing up, my dad -- he coached with the Saints, and when we were there, Jeremy Shockey was there and then Jimmy Graham, early on in his career, he was there as well.”
Then a 9-year-old, Will Mallory remembered even sitting in on some Saints tight end meetings with Shockey and Graham.
“Just kind of seeing them and then other Miami players, too -- Jonathan Vilma was on the team -- I had a chance at an early age to see these guys and what kind of players they were,” Will said.
At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Will Mallory has his own NFL aspirations and is continuing to work hard to become a more complete tight end in order to reach the next level.
“Definitely in the blocking, late game, is huge for me to help our team and for the future,” he said. “If I want to have a career in the NFL, you’ve got to be able to block. You’ve got to be able to be a threat in the passing game. So, in all areas, I need to improve for myself but also to help our team win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.