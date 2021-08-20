MUNCIE — Perhaps no team in the nation has as much experience returning for the 2021 season as Ball State.
The defending Mid-American Conference champions welcome back 13 fifth- or sixth-year seniors from a team that finished 7-1 a year ago and won the program’s first bowl game — a 34-13 decision over San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.
It’s been quite a climb for head coach Mike Neu, a 1994 Ball State graduate and former quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints who is entering his sixth season in charge at his alma mater.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s finally here,” Neu said in a hype video produced by the school on the first day of fall camp earlier this month, “but at the same time (I’m) as excited as I’ve ever been to coach football.”
The Cardinals finished 5-1 in conference play last year, losing the opener to rival Miami (Ohio) before going on their historic run to finish the season.
It’s no surprise Ball State is the favorite to win the MAC West division and the league championship game again. But this time around, the team will have to do so with a sizeable target on its back.
The expectations, however, are welcome in the locker room.
“We’re definitely ready for it,” senior linebacker Christian Albright said in the hype video. “I feel like it’s not too much pressure on us, and I know we can handle it.”
Six Cardinals have been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list — twice as many as any other MAC program — and Ball State stars dot several other preseason award watch lists as well.
Quarterback Drew Plitt is at the top of the list of returning super seniors. He’s completed 63.4% of his passes for 6,520 yards and 50 touchdowns — ranking second, fourth and third in school history, respectively. Plitt was named to the All-MAC second team last year after throwing for 2,164 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he was named the offensive MVP of both the conference championship game and the bowl game.
His top target will again be fifth-year wide receiver Justin Hall, the school-record holder with 257 career catches and the nation’s active leader in that category. Hall ranks fifth in school history with 2,772 receiving yards and needs 258 more this season to surpass Dante Ridgeway’s program record. He caught 49 passes for 665 yards and four touchdowns last year.
Also returning is senior wide receiver Yo’Heinz Tyler — who ranks eighth in program history with 15 touchdown receptions and caught 42 passes for 607 yards and eight scores in 2020.
Safety Bryce Crosby (eight interceptions in 43 career starts), first-team All-MAC outside linebacker Anthony Ekpe and inside linebacker Brandon Martin — the reigning MAC co-defensive player of the year — round out the players on the Senior Bowl watch list.
Also returning of local note are sixth-year senior Cody Rudy — a fullback out of Shenandoah who had 12 catches for 110 yards last season — and redshirt senior Will Jones, a running back out of Lapel whose 69 carries for 276 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 included a scoring run in the Arizona Bowl.
With a star-studded roster and unprecedented experience, the goals for 2021 are clear.
“Run it back and win another championship and just go out with a bang,” senior cornerback A.J. Uzodinma said in the hype video. “Now we’re chasing the (championship) ring’s friend now.”
