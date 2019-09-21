MUNCIE -- As the Daleville girls golf team sat around the table Saturday morning, dining on its presectional breakfast, the Broncos were loose and relaxed and ready to enjoy their round.
They casually dined on French toast and biscuits and gravy, discussing whether or not a thesaurus was a dinosaur as coach Joe Rench threw some last minute advice their way.
"You're going to have a bad hole today," he told each player.
The trick was not to let that moment of struggle define the round.
His Broncos not only followed instruction, they far exceeded the coach's expectations and, as a result, have at least one more week of play remaining.
Senior Willoe Cunnningham overcame her struggles early to shoot an 82, and junior Emma Allen was rock solid until late, coming in with an 83, as Daleville placed second in the 11-team sectional with a season-best 362 and advanced to the Lapel regional.
Winchester's 360 earned the championship while Muncie Central, led by junior medalist Teddi Bishop's 74, with a 383, also qualified for the next round.
The Lapel regional will be held next Saturday at Edgewood Country Club in Anderson.
It was a perfect storm of golf that helped Daleville record an historic team round.
Not only did all five Broncos record personal-best scores, they each did so by a wide margin.
Cunningham's 82, also good enough for third place overall, was 10 strokes better than her previous low, while Allen's 83, for fourth place, was eight strokes to the better. Freshman No. 4 Landrea Arnold bettered her previous mark by 15 shots to record a 98, and junior Sara Cukrowicz fired a 99, which was nine shots lower than her previous best.
Even freshman Olivia Reed, whose 101 did not count toward the team score, was 15 shots lower than she had ever shot before.
Daleville advanced to regional last year for the first time in school history. To do so again after graduating two players now playing in college, Eve Emery (Huntington University) and Taylor Gillum (Anderson University), and having three players on the course Saturday -- Cukrowicz, Arnold, and Reed -- who had never played golf before this season, left Rench overcome with emotion.
"Man, it's crazy," he said moments after official results were posted. "It's starting to sink in. We had a great week of practice, and it carries over. I expect it out of Emma and Willoe. They've been here before but not as good as they did. Eight and 10 strokes better, that's just crazy."
Even Allen and Cunningham were surprised by the performance from the team.
"I feel like we were going to do good today, but I never expected everyone to shoot so good," Cunnigham said. "I'm just really proud of how everyone played."
"I don't really think there is (an explanation)," Allen said. "We all kind of did what we do when we have good days. We listened to music on the bus, we tried not to stress and just go out and have fun."
The Broncos started on the back-nine, and Cunningham struggled right away, recording double-bogeys on holes 10 and 12. But she put those behind her and parred five of the next seven holes before recording a birdie on the par-5 second hole moments after nearly holing out from the fairway for an eagle.
"You just have to realize that it's 18 holes, and one bad hole isn't going to make everything be bad," Cunningham said.
She stayed consistent, recording a 41 on the front and the back nine.
Allen started hot, also shooting a 41 on the back nine, including a birdie on the par-five 12th hole. But, after bogeys on holes 2 and 3, she rebounded with another birdie on the fifth to right her own ship.
"If I have a bad shot, it's not like I can go back in time and change it," Allen said. "I just have to realize the only thing I can affect is the shot I'm about to hit."
The team's 362 represents the low score in Rench's 10 years as coach of the program.
"(Edgewood) is all bonus," he said. "Just go play and have fun. It's the toughest regional in the state, I don't care what anyone tells me. We're just going to go take part, play and be proud of what we do."
Also advancing from the area was Madison-Grant senior Kasey Cleaver. This marks the second straight regional for Cleaver, who also shot a personal best Saturday with an 82 in the Eastbrook sectional at Arbor Trace. Cleaver, the sectional champion, will play next Saturday at the East Noble regional held at Noble Hawk golf course.
