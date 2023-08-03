Dec. 13, 1926
Born in Anderson
1945
Graduates from Anderson High School
Oct. 5, 1947
Marries Betty Palmer
July 25, 1948
Makes Major League Baseball debut, winning pitcher in relief
Nov. 12, 1948
Son Danny born
Sept. 30, 1950
Son Gary born
June 19, 1952
Throws no-hitter vs. Chicago Cubs
1953 season
Wins 20 games
Oct. 2, 1953
Sets World Series single-game record with 14 strikeouts vs. Yankees
July 13, 1954
Pitches in MLB All-Star Game
June 10, 1955
Hits only career home run (vs. Sam Jones of the Cubs)
Oct. 4, 1955
Helps Dodgers win only World Series title of his career (vs. Yankees)
Nov. 16, 1955
Daughter Susan born
May 12, 1956
Throws second no-hitter vs. New York Giants
April 18, 1958
Wins first Dodgers home game in Los Angeles
June 14, 1959
Plays final game, later awarded a 1959 World Series ring by the Dodgers
April 1, 1960
Son Jimmy born
1960 season
ABC TV color commentator, works with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck
1961-1971, 1973
Coaches Anderson College baseball team, winning four conference titles
July 20, 1968
Advocates for Special Olympics, which debuts in Chicago
1969
Dodgers draft Gary Erskine
1972
Reds draft Gary Erskine
1979
Inducted into Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame
1997
Inducted into Anderson University Hall of Fame
2000
Named Madison County Co-Person of the Century (along with Johnny Wilson) by The Herald Bulletin
2002
Brooklyn names Erskine Street in his honor
Feb. 1, 2005
“What I Learned from Jackie Robinson,” written by Erskine, is published
March 2, 2010
Presented Sachem Award, Indiana’s highest honor, by Gov. Mitch Daniels
May 20, 2012
Performs national anthem on harmonica at Pacers game
April 1, 2014
“Tales from the Dugout,” Erskine’s second book, published
Aug. 11, 2022
“The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” documentary film premieres at Paramount Theatre in Anderson
July 22, 2023
Presented Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award by National Baseball Hall of Fame