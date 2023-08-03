Dec. 13, 1926

Born in Anderson

1945

Graduates from Anderson High School

Oct. 5, 1947

Marries Betty Palmer

July 25, 1948

Makes Major League Baseball debut, winning pitcher in relief

Nov. 12, 1948

Son Danny born

Sept. 30, 1950

Son Gary born

June 19, 1952

Throws no-hitter vs. Chicago Cubs

1953 season

Wins 20 games

Oct. 2, 1953

Sets World Series single-game record with 14 strikeouts vs. Yankees

July 13, 1954

Pitches in MLB All-Star Game

June 10, 1955

Hits only career home run (vs. Sam Jones of the Cubs)

Oct. 4, 1955

Helps Dodgers win only World Series title of his career (vs. Yankees)

Nov. 16, 1955

Daughter Susan born

May 12, 1956

Throws second no-hitter vs. New York Giants

April 18, 1958

Wins first Dodgers home game in Los Angeles

June 14, 1959

Plays final game, later awarded a 1959 World Series ring by the Dodgers

April 1, 1960

Son Jimmy born

1960 season

ABC TV color commentator, works with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck

1961-1971, 1973

Coaches Anderson College baseball team, winning four conference titles

July 20, 1968

Advocates for Special Olympics, which debuts in Chicago

1969

Dodgers draft Gary Erskine

1972

Reds draft Gary Erskine

1979

Inducted into Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame

1997

Inducted into Anderson University Hall of Fame

2000

Named Madison County Co-Person of the Century (along with Johnny Wilson) by The Herald Bulletin

2002

Brooklyn names Erskine Street in his honor

Feb. 1, 2005

“What I Learned from Jackie Robinson,” written by Erskine, is published

March 2, 2010

Presented Sachem Award, Indiana’s highest honor, by Gov. Mitch Daniels

May 20, 2012

Performs national anthem on harmonica at Pacers game

April 1, 2014

“Tales from the Dugout,” Erskine’s second book, published

Aug. 11, 2022

“The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” documentary film premieres at Paramount Theatre in Anderson

July 22, 2023

Presented Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award by National Baseball Hall of Fame

