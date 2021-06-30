The mandate is clear. Rick Carlisle is looking forward to getting the Indiana Pacers back into the playoffs in his second stint as head coach.
The 61-year-old Carlisle shared his vision on how to get that accomplished during his hour-long introductory press conference Wednesday, which centered on health and improved defense. Under the failed, one-year stint of Nate Bjorkgren, the Pacers fell from sixth to 14th in the NBA in defensive efficiency.
“We’ve got to get this team as healthy as possible,” Carlisle said. “I’ve been able to have conversations with all the guys on the roster. Some of them I’ve had multiple conversations with. I like the way they are talking. I like the tone. We’re going to make a heavy emphasis on getting better defensively and finding ways to create as many small edges as we can.”
The Pacers have been riddled with injuries each of the last three years – beginning when former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a torn knee tendon during the 2019 season. Center Domantas Sabonis missed the 2020 playoffs with a plantar fascia issue, and forward T.J. Warren missed most of the 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his foot.
Carlisle pointed to managing minutes within game rotations as an example of keeping players fresh and healthy. While coaching the Dallas Mavericks, Carlisle mentioned how he used Dirk Nowitzki late in his career, by having him play three seven-minute stretches in the first half rather than an entire 12-minute first quarter.
“This is one of the sciences to coaching now,” Carlisle said.
Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard said hiring a proven coach like Carlisle, who led the Mavericks to an NBA title in 2011 and has led three different teams to 14 playoff appearances in 19 seasons, signals a commitment to winning. Pritchard said negotiations developed quickly once both sides showed mutual interest, with Carlisle agreeing to a four-year, $29 million contract. Ownership was on board with the financial commitment from the beginning, Pritchard said, based on Carlisle’s relationship with the Simon family during his first coaching stint with the Pacers from 2003-07.
“It sends a very strong message, not just to the community,” Pritchard said. “It sends a message to our players that we’re in this and we want to get into the playoffs and make noise in the playoffs.”
Carlisle likes the make up of the Pacers roster, comparing it to the first NBA team he coached, the Detroit Pistons in 2001 -- led by Richard Hamilton, Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace and Tayshawn Prince. The Pistons added Rasheed Wallace once Carlisle left and three years later, under Larry Brown, won an NBA title in 2004.
“Domantas was an All-Star this year,” Carlisle said. “I think he’s the guy that people look at as sort of the main guy, but I really feel like this is a team, when you are talking about the best players, it’s a strength in numbers type situation. There has to be a certain type of balance.”
Carlisle called center Myles Turner “an elite rim protector” and said he thinks the Pacers can win with both Sabonis and Turner on the roster, a question that has hounded the franchise in recent years.
“There’s ways we can stagger them in the lineup with the rotation so that they can play together some but that they can also, one play without the other,” Carlisle said. “There’s some ways we can enhance their individual games and help them mesh with other guys on the floor. I talked to both guys about that. They both like playing together, and they were both very open to doing some of these different kinds of things.”
Carlisle would also like to see the Pacers re-sign Doug McDermott and T.J. McConnell for depth but deferred those decisions to the front office. Pritchard expects the relationship with Carlisle to be collaborative.
“We have a mantra that we agree, we disagree and we kind of have a healthy debate of whether that player is right for us, and we like strong opinions,” Pritchard said. “But as soon we make the decision on who we are going to sign or trade or draft, we unite completely. That’s very important.”
Said Carlisle: “I view myself as a coach. I do not have any designs or any interests on being a front office person at this stage in my career, but I want to work effectively with these guys.”
The chance to return to Indiana also played a role in Carlisle's decision. His daughter, Abby, was born in Indianapolis on May 7, 2004, between the first and second game of a Pacers playoff series Carlisle coached against the Miami Heat.
Carlisle said the most formative years of his coaching career were as a young assistant with the Pacers under Larry Bird from 1997-2000, and he credited former Pacers GM and senior advisor Donnie Walsh as another mentor. In four seasons as head coach with the Pacers from 2003-07, Carlisle’s teams reached the playoffs three times. In Carlisle’s first season with the Pacers, his team went 61-21 and reached the Eastern Conference finals before falling to the eventual NBA champion Pistons.
“I’m really fortunate and so excited to be back in the great state of Indiana, where basketball is king,” Carlisle said. “I look forward to the challenge.”
