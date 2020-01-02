ANDERSON — The last time the Anderson boys basketball team defeated Carmel was Feb. 2, 2002, the day before Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl.
America has had four presidential elections since that win, Carmel has won three state championships and nine sectionals, Anderson has won two sectionals and Tom Brady has collected five more championship rings.
There have also been 16 Madison County basketball tournaments since that date, the first coming in 2003.
The 17th will also be the first time Anderson has entered this tournament without a victory.
Sophomore Peter Suder scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds as the Greyhounds broke open a tight contest in the second and third quarters for a 66-41 win over the Indians (0-9).
Carmel (5-3) took advantage of poor Anderson shooting and untimely turnovers by the Tribe to turn an early 9-4 deficit into a 31-16 halftime advantage.
For the game, Anderson shot just 19 percent from the field and converted just three field goals in the first half. While they only committed 11 turnovers, Carmel had 13, four of those miscues came in each the second and the third quarters. The Greyhounds scored on 12 of 18 possessions during one stretch as the Indians defense broke down at times.
It was just the next step in the learning curve for coach Mike Elliott’s group, which consists of just one senior.
“It is to the point where there has to be some will power outside of, well, defense is about effort,” Elliott said. “Early on, it looked good. It is the mental mindset of my kids. They have to focus on what has not been working. It’s a matter of sustaining it.”
Only once, in 2015, has the Tribe entered the county tournament with one win. For a team that has come close — there have been four losses by nine points or less — that first win is important. Elliott believes if the Indians can mount a sustained effort for an entire game and collect a victory as a result, it will be a large boost for the psyche and confidence of his young team.
“I think they need one win,” he said. “Not only one win but one where they’re all playing good.”
Senior Joseph Jones and freshman Latrell White led the Indians with 11 points each, with White also grabbing five rebounds. Sophomore Dayveon Turner added eight points, all at the free-throw line, and sophomore Tyrelle Wills scored six.
Elliott said the progression of the youngsters will continue.
“I’m seeing them progress. I would like to see them make new mistakes, though,” Elliott said. “There are moments where they make the same mistakes, and we haven’t progressed. But there are times where I see a new mistake. Even though we’re nine games in, there’s still a learning curve for these kids.”
The curve will continue Monday when Anderson hosts Liberty Christian (4-4) in the first round of the Madison County tournament.
The Anderson junior varsity held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Greyhounds outscored the Indians 60-18 over the final three quarters for a 72-30 win. Freshman Jalen Murphy led the Tribe with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.