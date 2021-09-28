PENDLETON — He is closing out his cross country career on top while she is just getting started.
For Pendleton Heights senior Avry Carpenter and freshman Ava Jarrell, the results Tuesday were the same as they won their respective Madison County cross country championships and led the Arabians to another sweep of the team competitions.
Carpenter ran among a tightly grouped top five throughout the race, not making his move to the front until just past the 3K mark. He finished the 5K in 17:11 to easily beat runner-up — and 2020 champion — Noah Price of Liberty Christian, who ran in 17:30.6.
Carpenter was competing with Price in last year’s race but dropped out mid-race due to a health issue. This time, he was strong throughout and captured his first individual county title and helped win the ninth team championship in a row for the Arabians boys.
“It’s a big moment for me,” Carpenter said. “I’ve been after this for four years, and I finally got it.”
A trio of sophomores rounded out the top five as Cameron Smith of Lapel trailed Price by seven seconds at the finish line and was followed by Will Coggins of PH and Hunter Smith of Frankton. Juniors Jason Lyst and Andrew Blake of PH, Kaleb Cage of Frankton, Jayden Reese of Elwood and sophomore Spencer Proctor from Anderson completed the top 10, all of whom were named All-County.
“I told (Carpenter) about when he needed to make the move,” PH boys coach Alan Holden said. “He ran a smart race and a relaxed race.”
The Arabians scored 25 points to outdistance runner-up Frankton’s 52 in the team competition. Lapel was third with 75, Anderson followed with 93 and Alexandria was fifth with 99 points.
Jarrell, who has been running out front for the Arabians all season, went out fast again Tuesday and held a commanding lead for the first 2K. Then her teammate and two-time champion Laney Ricker began reeling her in, and the two were running side-by-side at the 3K mark.
However, Jarrell recaptured the advantage and crossed the John Rhoades Course finish line in 20:28 to edge the 20:41.7 from Ricker. Jarrell credited Ricker with pushing her to a better run.
“It feels really good. She really pushed me the last half and really helped me through it,” Jarrell said.
“I gave Ava a new race strategy, and we got her set to where she needed to be,” PH coach Melissa Hagerman said. “Then I went after Laney and said, ‘Alright, so she’s going to go out hard. She has a plan, and your job is not to make it easy on her. Go fight.’ And she did.”
Short of Alex Buck winning this race four times, there aren’t many ways to have a better Madison County Championship career than Ricker has had. She won the race her freshman and sophomore years before placing second the last two years.
“I know it’s on our home course, and I always try to do my best on my home course,” Ricker said. “We know it the best, and we always feel like we have the advantage, and it’s always meant a lot to do well.”
The home-course advantage was evident as Jarrell and Ricker led a near complete sweep of the All-County awards as the Arabians took nine of the top 10 spots. Following Ricker were Berkeley Lord (third), Olivia Welpott (fourth), Abby Davidson (sixth), Ella Dixon (seventh), Julieanne Spejewski (eighth), Jaycee Thurman (ninth) and Hadley Walker (10th).
Only Alexandria’s Lilly Thomas crashed the Arabians’ party as she placed fifth with a time of 22:01.5.
The Arabians won their 14th straight girls team competition with 16 points, followed by Alexandria (56), Lapel (84) and Frankton (88).
Other top finishers for the girls just outside the top 10 were Alexandria’s Jacklynn Hosier (11th), Elwood’s Katelyn Foor (12th), Anderson’s Brooklyn Denney (13th) and Lapel’s Hannah Combs (14th).
At the Henry County championship, Blue River Valley won both the boys and girls team competitions, but Shenandoah’s Sam Hinshaw emerged as the boys individual champion. Anna Buskirk placed third for the girls.
