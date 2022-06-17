ANDERSON — Ahmere Carson played in an Indiana junior all-star game Friday night, but it was not the one he had in mind.
Carson’s case to crack the 18-man Indiana Junior All-Star roster for at least one game against the state’s Senior All-Stars ended when the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association — which selects the team — passed on the Anderson guard.
This was after Carson averaged a tick under 20 points and five assists a game, as well as 4.5 steals, for the 20-5 Indians. And this was despite him being one of the IBCA’s postseason Underclass Supreme 15 (the other 14 were named to the Junior All-Stars).
“It’s all about politics,” Carson said. “This year, (the selectors) are going to wake up and see how good (I am), and they ain’t gonna sleep no more. They ain’t going to have nothing to show for it. They know who I am.”
There was no denying Carson when the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic returned to Anderson University. He and Indians teammate Ja’Quan Ingram suited up for the Red squad against the White in a Junior Boys contest.
And it was much brighter for Carson than when he learned he was left off the Indiana squad. He helped lead the Red team to an 84-73 win over the White in the last of four games on the day.
The 6-foot-2 Carson ended with 15 points, second on the Red to 18 by 6-11 center Marial Diper of Rock Creek Academy. Carson added a game-high four steals, as well as three rebounds and two assists, and was 5-for-5 from the foul line.
“I played good tonight,” Carson said. “We played as a team and we got the dub. That’s really all that matters, team basketball.”
While Carson started, Ingram came in midway through the first quarter. The 6-3 small forward went on to contribute eight points and five rebounds.
Carson and Ingram collaborated on a breakaway basket by the latter late in the first half, which ended with their team up 43-29.
Ingram has seen his college stock rise of late, as both he and Carson have drawn interest from Division I programs.
“I’ve been in the gym a lot, working on my drive moves and my shot,” Ingram said. “I’m still working on my shot, but my drive, I’m getting good at that.”
This is not the most important event for Carson or sophomore-to-be teammate Damien King this weekend. Both will take part in the IBCA Top 100 Workout at Brownsburg Saturday. Ingram was also invited, said Anderson coach Donnie Bowling, but it’s unknown whether he’ll go.
“I think (Carson) had something to prove tonight, but (Saturday) is really what he was aiming for,” Bowling said. “He’ll be fine. He was decent tonight, but he’s got to be a lot better (Saturday).”
In Friday afternoon action, Liberty Christian’s Eric Troutman led all scorers with 28 points and added five rebounds and three steals, but his Red squad fell 97-79 to the White in the first of two Junior games.
LC’s Kobe Watson had eight points, six rebounds and four assists for the Red, and his Lion teammate Cedric Anderson scored three points and had five rebounds and four assists for the White. Frankton’s Colin Gardner scored two points for the Red.
King scored eight second-half points, along with four rebounds and two assists, as the White beat the Red 96-90 in the Future Boys game. Lapel’s Brode Judge had four points and two boards for the Red.