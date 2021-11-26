LAPEL — With its team leader having fouled out and the outcome of a hard-fought game hanging in the balance, Anderson had to take a risk Friday night.
Junior Ahmere Carson was just the defensive gambler the Indians needed.
Carson dominated the second half offensively and defensively, including two steals he converted directly into fast-break layups as Anderson posted a come-from-behind 60-54 win at Lapel to spoil the Bulldogs’ season opener and the debut of new head coach Tod Windlan.
The Indians improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
For Carson — who scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half — seeing senior Ty Wills foul out at the 5:20 mark of the fourth quarter with Lapel leading by one point meant someone needed to step up in the moment.
“Once Ty fouled out, we knew me and (Ja’Quan Ingram) had to step up and take over the game,” Carson said.
An Ingram dunk gave Anderson a 52-51 lead, but Lapel’s Landon Bair countered with a pair of free throws as the Bulldogs — who had led throughout the game — retook the advantage.
After Carson and Lapel freshman Bode Judge exchanged free throws, Carson stole the ball from Lapel at midcourt and scored uncontested and did it again three possessions later for a 57-54 lead. A Kedric Anderson free throw and another Carson breakaway layup closed out the scoring.
Carson scored seven of the team’s final eight points and had nine total in the fourth quarter. Ingram finished the night with 18 points and five rebounds for the Indians, who struggled to solve the Lapel zone defense and had to battle adversity in a packed Dawg House.
“We had some games like that this summer where we were behind and we just never gave up,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “Sometimes, they just will themselves to win.”
While Carson made the plays late, they do make Bowling nervous at times.
“Ahmere with those plays, sometimes I’m so upset with him because defensively he gambles a lot,” Bowling said. “But the thing is, you kind of have to live with it because he has some of the quickest hands.”
After Lapel scorched the Indians in the first half from beyond the 3-point line — including 5-of-10 in the first quarter — Bowling switched to a 2-1-2 zone and credited Carson and Ingram with turning the game around with their defense.
Lapel was led by Bair with 16 points and four assists while Griffin Craig scored 12 points — all on 3-pointers — and Judge added 12 points as well with three blocks. But Lapel committed eight turnovers against the Anderson defense in the fourth quarter after just eight miscues total through the first three periods.
“We’ll look at some film, but it’s all correctable,” Windlan said. “I’m just super proud of how our guys played tonight.”
Anderson won the rebounding battle 30-27 after Lapel held a 17-16 edge at the break. Matt Carpenter led the Bulldogs, and Anderson led the Indians with seven rebounds each.
Saturday, Lapel will face its second Madison County rival in as many days as it visits the Eagles Nest to take on Frankton while Anderson will seek its first 3-0 start since 2009 when it travels to the historic New Castle Fieldhouse on Dec. 4 to face the Trojans.
“I’ve always told my teams in the past that when you play a sectional opponent, you want to win that game and put a little doubt in their mind,” Windlan said. “We’ll rest up and go at it. I think this game prepared us very well.”
