INDIANAPOLIS -- When it comes to navigating the new world of profiting from Name, Image and Likeness, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph has kept it all in the family.
Joseph’s mother, an attorney at Texas A&M, has served as his de facto agent.
“I’ve been blessed enough to be able to ask her ‘Please take care of this’ and she takes care of it for me,” Joseph said.
Joseph, an All-Big Ten safety who posted six interceptions last season, is among a handful of marketable Big Ten football players who could endorse products. But most players who spoke at Big Ten Football Media Day at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday say they’ve taken a cautious approach in dealing with the new policy, which came into effect on July 1 when the NCAA waived its amateurism bylaws.
“I think that’s the biggest holdup right now, nobody understands how to approach this,” Nebraska tight end Austin Allen said. “If I’m a business, do I go up to the athlete and ask him personally, like, I’m going to give you this much money to do this. There’s more to it. You got to go through compliance, you’ve got to do that, and I don’t think that’s what businesses understand. But I think it’s going to be huge for Nebraska.”
Allen said he made money off a commercial he shot for a physical therapy center in his native Aurura, Neb., that performed his knee injury rehab when he was in high school. Joseph was able to score a bed sheet deal through an Instagram post, and got a free cell phone charger.
It’s a far cry from the haul of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who already has landed close to $1 million in endorsements.
“It doesn’t shock me,” Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “It’s cool to see. Obviously the quarterback at Alabama is a huge role, and Bryce Young is a really gifted player, yeah I mean I think there is all kind of different ways people get creative with it, make money off it.”
For coaches, NIL creates a different set of challenges, and some rewards. The NCAA has tried hard to regulate it in a way where it won’t impact recruiting, but there will be incentives for players to go to schools where they can land deals both in big cities and smaller college towns, where many schools are the only game in town.
“Anything that benefits our student-athletes I'm really excited about,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “I think Nebraska's uniquely positioned to take advantage of it, just because of the passion surrounding Nebraska football. We're the only show in town, we have fans all over the country and all our eyes are on us in the state of Nebraska and I think there's going to be a lot of people that are going to want to partner with our players and help give them some advantages.”
Said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck: “I'm fired up about name, image, and likeness. I think it's tremendous. Our location, the Twin City area, the three and a half million people we have in our city, the 18 Fortune 500 companies, this isn't a small, little college town. We have businesses galore and now having the ability for our players to benefit off their name with all of these companies, that we can't be a part of organizing that, but they have all these resources at their disposal, at their fingertips.”
But Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and Penn State coach James Franklin both have expressed to their players in meetings not to rush into deals for the sake of taking of a deal.
“You’ve got to understand this is a job and use it the right way and use all the resources we have around you, including your family, to make sure that you lock into smart deals, great deals, and you also understand the big picture here,” Fitzgerald said. “A lot of you guys are going to be NFL players, let's not put your market level down here. So be really patient, work through it the right way -- and again I think as we sit here at this time next year, I think we're all going to have a really good idea where this is at.”
The NCAA is still pushing for congress to act and pass legislation to make NIL uniform across all 50 starts. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren supported that position in his opening address on Thursday morning.
“I don't really look at it as something to use in recruiting,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I don't really look at it as something for Penn State in the coming years. I think about it -- I look at it mainly as how do we make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to support the student athlete. To me it's very simple, right, we're providing an opportunity for our student athletes to get an opportunity that every other student on the college campus has been able to take advantage of forever.
“Obviously there's a different platform and there's a different opportunity, especially when you're at a place like Penn State with our fan base and our alumni base, and we're trying to prepare these guys for life after football.”
Frankin said so far, he feels players have taken a mature approach.
“It is going to be something that we're all going to have to manage in season that it doesn't become a distraction and take away from what they're really trying to do, which is to get a great education and play great college football,” Franklin said.
Another potential concern for players and coaches is locker room jealousies that could arise if a star quarterback is getting a lucrative endorsement deal while his blockers are getting nothing.
“It could benefit some people more than others,” Morgan said. “I know with our team our locker room is going to be pretty close. That’s not going to be an issue because we’re not a selfish team first and foremost. We love each other.”
Allen said he expects players to keep their focus on playing the game, and those who get too caught up in endorsements during the season will be weeded out.
“We love playing in the game, for football,” Allen said. “I don’t think people are going to get too distracted. I mean if somebody is going to be so distracted by that, then they are not going to be playing."
