INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Castonzo dropped a potential eight-megaton bomb on the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason Monday.
As players packed up their belongings at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the veteran left tackle admitted retirement is among the options he’s considering for 2020.
The 31-year-old Pro Bowl alternate is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He’ll be one of the most coveted prizes if he hits the open market, and the Colts have made it clear they want him back.
But Castonzo sounds like a man willing to take his time and seriously ponder his future.
“I’ve got thinking to do,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to come down to. It’s going to be a decision that I make, and then go live with it.”
For a franchise still reeling from the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck and openly looking to retool its passing game this offseason, Castonzo’s potential departure is of major concern.
Indianapolis holds the 13th overall pick in the first round of April’s NFL draft after Sunday’s 38-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars ended a disappointing 7-9 season.
The Colts will watch the playoffs unfold from home for the fourth time in the past five years, and there’s been abundant speculation the team will look for upgrades at quarterback and wide receiver in the coming months.
If Castonzo walks away, finding a new left tackle will crowd the list of priorities at the top of the offseason to-do list.
He met with head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, and they made no secret of their intentions.
“We just made no bones about it, ‘Hey, we want you as our left tackle. We’re gonna respect you and your decision to think about what you want to think about, but there’s no one else that we envision being our left tackle,’” Reich said. “We think he had an unbelievable year. I think he’s the best left tackle in the league. I really do.
“I think this guy’s a stud player, and I think he’s had his best year of his career. I’m just looking forward to hopefully getting him back. But he did not share anything with me about what he’s going to decide or how he’s gonna process through that decision. We all need a little space. We all need a little space. It’s an emotional year.”
From the moment Luck announced his retirement following a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, this has been an unpredictable season in Indianapolis.
A 5-2 start that included back-to-back wins against playoff teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans melted down throughout a 2-7 finish.
Amidst a sea of injuries that sidelined key players from wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to cornerback Kenny Moore II, the offensive line somehow managed to start the same five players for all 16 games for the first time since 2000.
Left guard Quenton Nelson will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl and has a strong case to be named all-pro for the second time in as many seasons. Center Ryan Kelly was named a Pro Bowl alternate alongside Castonzo, and the line is the strongest foundations for an offense in need of help almost everywhere else.
The retirement of the left tackle would remove a cornerstone from that equation.
“He was the anchor to our team, especially the offensive line,” Hilton said. “Big Q looks up to him, Ryan. He makes them go, man. He helps them out in film study, takes them out. It’ll be a huge loss if we lose him.”
Kelly talked about the calming influence Castonzo had on his career as a rookie in 2017. Being thrust into the starting center role for an established offense from Day 1 was a nerve-racking experience for the former Alabama star.
But Castonzo walked him through it each step of the way. As the years progressed, that friendship deepened and Kelly now looks to Castonzo for leadership on and off the field.
“(He’s) an incredible player, nine years in the league, all at left tackle, a position that a lot of the times, if you do your job right, you don’t get a lot of credit for it,” Kelly said. “He’s really played at a high level, just been an incredible mentor to everyone in the room, incredible leader.”
Nelson echoed those sentiments, while emphasizing Castonzo leads through actions as much or more than words.
His work ethic is legendary in the locker room, and the offensive linemen in particular marvel at Castonzo’s ability to continue to get the most out of his body as he nears a decade of playing in the NFL.
It’s an example that drips down to the younger players on the roster.
But Castonzo’s character might have an even bigger impact in the locker room.
“He’s so great at what he does,” Nelson said. “He’s a selfless player and will do anything he can to make my job easier.”
Castonzo’s impending decision will be the first domino to set the Colts’ offseason in motion, but there is no public timetable for a resolution.
The left tackle admits this is likely the most talented line he’s been a part of, and he truly enjoys playing alongside this group of guys.
He did not elaborate on any of his “personal reasons” for considering retirement, but he left no doubt the decision won’t be easy.
Last week, Castonzo praised director of sports science Rusty Jones and Reich’s offensive scheme for extending the prime of his career.
And he’s never hidden his feelings about Indianapolis.
“I love it here,” he said, “for sure.”
