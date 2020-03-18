INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Castonzo never had any doubt if he was playing football in 2020 it would be for the Indianapolis Colts.
On Sunday, the franchise left tackle agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal to remain in Indy after contemplating retirement at the start of the offseason.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard suggested at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine that Castonzo would take things year to year at this point in his career.
So the multi-year deal came as something of a surprise.
But Castonzo had a simple explanation when he spoke with local media on a conference call Tuesday.
“I mean as we discussed it – I talked to Chris, talked to my agent and talked with everybody – about how good I am feeling and the fact that if I’m playing football it’s going to be for the Colts,” he said. “I wanted to commit to the Colts, and that is why the two-year (deal) kind of made sense because at the end of the day after this year I was going to be a free agent again, I would end up signing with the Colts again. So it’s just kind of like why do it year-to-year when you can just do a two-year and kind of take it from there?”
And make no mistake, Castonzo believes he has plenty of football left to play.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has made no secret of the fact he believes Castonzo had the finest season of his nine-year NFL career in 2019.
The 31-year-old, in turn, has credited third-year director of sports performance Rusty Jones with prolonging his career.
Castonzo said his hips felt looser and his knees were stronger in training camp than at any point in his career. Once the season was over, he reiterated his work with Jones – including technique and fundamentals in addition to injury prevention and general maintenance – had him feeling several years younger as a player.
“I honestly think I have just kind of scratched the surface,” Castonzo said with a laugh. “I mean I’m figuring out a lot of things about my body, about the game, how to move and how to kind of do things more efficiently – really get more out of my offseason training.
“People say, ‘Work smarter not harder,’ but when you kind of combine both of them and you are able to work harder and smarter, you can kind of do a lot. I’ve become pretty excited about the kind of prospects of getting better and better as I get later on in my career here.”
So, why then, did Castonzo broach the topic of retirement?
He wanted to make sure he could continue the high level of play he was at in 2019.
The Colts were the only team in the NFL to start the same five offensive linemen for all 16 games, and the unit is growing together as one of the league’s best.
Third-year left guard Quenton Nelson has brought a bully mentality to the group, and his attitude seems to be wearing off on his teammates.
The typically soft-spoken Castonzo was adamant about his goals for the immediate future and the reason he wants to continue playing the game.
“I play football because I want to dominate the people that I play against,” he said. “I mean that is where the joy in playing football comes from for me. Looking at it and if I say I think I have the ability to do that – that’s what I love about the game, and that’s why I want to continue playing.”
