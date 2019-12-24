INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Week 17, and motivation can be hard to come by.
The Indianapolis Colts’ game at the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t quite meaningless. It figures into the playoff picture … for the Oakland Raiders.
Through a convoluted system of tie-breakers, a Colts win is part of a four-team parlay Oakland needs to punch its ticket to the postseason.
Aside from that, there’s little on the line.
Bragging rights between AFC South rivals carry some importance. Indianapolis (7-8) also would like to snap a five-year drought in Jacksonville.
But, for the most part, this is a team playing out the string.
None of which was evident watching Anthony Castonzo talk with the media at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Christmas Eve.
The nine-year veteran still speaks with the passion of a rookie. He’s just as enthusiastic about Sunday’s game as he was for the season opener in September.
As he explains some of the secrets of his long-term success at one of the NFL’s toughest and most important positions -- left tackle -- Castonzo is animated and engaged.
Football means something to him, and he’ll never take any aspect of the game lightly.
“I truly make every day count just because in the NFL, every game is so competitive,” Castonzo said. “If I can get a leg up on one day against the guy that I’m going against, that’s huge.”
The 31-year-old might soon have an opportunity to sell his skills to the highest bidder.
He’s scheduled to become a free agent in March, and he’s been the anchor of one of the game’s top offensive lines for the past two years. If the Colts allow Castonzo to reach the open market, he’ll become one of the most coveted prizes.
That seems like a longshot. Indianapolis is flush with salary-cap space, with projections again pegging the team with more than $100 million to spend in the offseason.
And the team is well aware of Castonzo’s worth.
His return from a recurring hamstring injury was instrumental in the Colts’ 9-1 finish last season, and head coach Frank Reich believes he’s been even better this year.
Indianapolis has the league’s fifth-ranked rushing offense and needs 2 yards to reach 2,000 for the season. That hasn’t happened for this franchise since 1994.
All-pro Quenton Nelson is rightly applauded for his role in turning the Colts’ front five into one of the NFL’s most physical units. But Castonzo deserves his share of credit.
He’s the philosophical leader of the locker room, a wise sage who is an alternate for next month’s Pro Bowl. It would be his first appearance in the annual all-star game.
“I think he is playing his best ball,” Reich said. “I mean he is playing so good right now, and I think it is because he is smart, tough and he has high character and keeps working and keeps getting better and better. He takes good care of his body. He is playing at a really high level.”
It’s no coincidence.
Few take the offseason as seriously as Castonzo. He allows himself a week or two for vacation once the season ends and then gets back to business.
On weekend trips with his girlfriend, he’ll stress until he finds a way to get his regular Friday lift in. And this is at a time when the start of training camp is still five months away.
He’s just as particular about the details of the game. He’s picked director of sports science Rusty Jones’ brain about proper techniques to transfer the stress of football from his joints to his muscles.
That’s part of the reason he feels better than ever at such a late stage in his career.
His tremendous intellect is another. Castonzo is a student of the game, and he marries his film study with his academic background. At Boston College, he majored in bio-chemistry and minored in math.
Both subjects play roles in his football technique.
“When I look at football, I look at it as a cross section of physics and anatomy,” Castonzo said. “… Really the thing that applies more to football is my math minor. It’s angles. It’s anatomy. It’s physics.”
Whatever goes into Castonzo’s approach, it works.
The fact he’s yet to sign a contract extension, even as several influential teammates including cornerback Kenny Moore II and tight end Jack Doyle have locked down their long-term futures, doesn’t publicly affect Castonzo.
He’s deftly avoided questions about contract negotiations throughout the season, and he’s not about to allow that veneer to crack now.
“I figure I’ll be going out on Sunday and playing at Jacksonville and giving everything I can to get a win,” Castonzo said in response to a question about his future.
He will say he loves Indianapolis, and he believes Reich’s system has helped prolong his prime. The scheme keeps defenses off balance and guessing what’s coming next. That provides an edge in a league where every minor advantage counts.
Castonzo also has high praise for Nelson and center Ryan Kelly, and it’s clear he’d prefer to continue building alongside them.
Just don’t expect a hometown discount to be forthcoming.
Whatever tasks Castonzo decides to undertake, there are no half-measures.
“This is what I’ve chosen to do with my life,” Castonzo said. “Why do something if you’re not going to do it 100 percent? I see no reason to waste my opportunity to do something. I do it ’cause I really don’t see any other way to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.