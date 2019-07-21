Here is a look at recent news regarding area athletes and alumni and their college careers.
COMINGS AND GOINGS
Landon Weins (Frankton) has transferred from Morehead State to play baseball at Western Kentucky. Weins was 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA and three saves last season for the Eagles with 49 strikeouts in 53 innings.
After two years at Marian University, Mark Albers (Pendleton Heights) will continue his basketball career at Hanover College. Albers played in 30 games for the Knights last season, starting three, and averaged 3 points while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
Former Pendleton Heights star Alex Buck will continue her college cross country career at Ohio State this fall after three seasons at New Mexico.
DECISIONS, DECISIONS
Anderson's breakout football star Malachi Qualls announced he intends to sign with Indiana State. Last year for the Indians, he caught 119 passes for 1,010 yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Cole Alexander (Lapel) has received his first Division I football offer from Valparaiso, according to a Twitter post. Last year for the Bulldogs, Alexander threw for 2,983 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Pendleton Heights senior Ally Hall revealed on social media she plans to stay close to home next year and play volleyball and softball at Anderson University. At libero for the volleyball team, she led the Arabians with 377 digs and 584 serves received. On the diamond, the outfielder hit .447 with eight doubles and 25 RBI.
Elwood gymnast Jenna Jones signed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
HIGHLY RANKED
The NAIA preseason football rankings were released last week with Olivet Nazarene coming in at No. 24 in the poll. Area star Gabe Young (Shenandoah) will be a freshman slot receiver for the Tigers this season.
ALL-STAR NOD
Anderson University baseball player Thomas Parker was selected to the Prospect League All-Star Game, which was announced by the league Thursday.
Parker competes for the Normal CornBelters and will represent the league's West Division All-Stars. He has a .284 batting average with 13 stolen bases, 13 runs, eight doubles, 12 RBI and 15 walks this season.
The Prospect League All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at the Corn Crib in Normal, Ill.
ACADEMIC SUCCESS
Lapel tennis alum Joseph Conrad was honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as a scholar athlete for Rose-Hulman during the 2018-19 academic year. Athletes must have a GPA of 3.5 or better for the honor.
TRACK SUCCESS
Anderson graduate Elijah Merida completed his freshman season running track for the University of South Carolina-Beaufort by helping his team to a fourth-place finish at the Sun Conference Championships in April. His efforts included third-place finishes in both the pole vault and the 4x400 relay.
