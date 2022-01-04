Indianapolis is looking to put on a first-class event when the city hosts the College Football Playoff national title game between Georgia and Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday night (8 p.m., ESPN).
But the first concern is for the health and safety of players and coaches. Due to the Omicron variant, COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise, with more than 31,000 cases reported in Indiana this week and more than 1,000,000 reported nationwide.
As a result, the NCAA and CFP have put forth policies to shield players and coaches from the public. A public media day planned for Saturday at the Indianapolis Convention Center has been scrapped. All media interviews will be conducted virtually.
“We are doing a lot of the things to keep the players and the coaching staffs segregated from the general public,” CFP board chair Mark Howell said. “So the players won’t be at any public events. The team arrivals, the media day, those type of events won’t be open to the public where they normally would be.”
Howell said the bubble environment for players in Indianapolis will be less than it was for the NCAA Tournament last March but feels organizers have learned enough from the tournament to put on a safe event.
“A lot of the people who were involved in keeping those players, teams, staffs and families safe were also part of our host committees, so we’re using all of those learnings,” Howell said. “… because each of the teams have dedicated hotels, the teams themselves will be able to control those people on the staffs and families with whom the players come into contact.”
Contingency plans are in place to play the game in Indianapolis up until Jan. 14 in case there are any team-wide outbreaks, but the hope is for the game to go on as scheduled Monday.
“The good news is both Alabama and Georgia just had dress rehearsals in Miami with the Orange Bowl and in Dallas with the Cotton Bowl,” Howell said. “I think they themselves learned what worked for their specific teams in ensuring that their players were safe and ready to go for the game.”
Public events around the city will go on as scheduled, including outdoor concerts Saturday and Sunday night at the north spoke of Indianapolis Circle Downtown and Monday leading up to the game.
The Indianapolis Convention Center also will host Fan Fest activities over the weekend that will feature games, clinics, pep rallies and autograph sessions.
Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said the city is encouraging the public to wear masks or be vaccinated in order to attend all events, though no mandates are in place.
“Our primary concern is making sure visitors and residents alike can participate in these festivities safely,” Hogsett said. “We’re asking that attendees follow the instructions from law enforcement and from public health experts and public health officials and continue to reduce the risk of any spread of COVID-19.”
In addition, a mask mandate is not in place for the game inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 10.
“All of our rules are consistent with the Marion County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health,” Howell said. “So there will be very strong recommendations about masking. There is going to be a strong recommendation about vaccinating, social distancing, washing your hands, making sure if you are exhibiting any symptoms that you stay home. But we’re really looking to the personal responsibility of the fans and not really towards mandates.”
