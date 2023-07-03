Chayce McDermott’s journey from Pendleton Heights High School to the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox has not been easy. Despite going through a plethora of injuries and familial health issues, Chayce has still achieved many of the goals he has set for himself since his freshman year of high school.
First, he wanted to make the Arabians varsity baseball team. At the start of his freshman year, Chayce was 5’4” and only grew to 5’6” by the end of the year.
However, during the summer between his freshman and sophomore campaign, Chayce grew six inches in two months. His added height may have been beneficial to developing varsity-level size, but it pulled apart a growth plate in his elbow, leading to the aforementioned surgery.
So, Chayce missed out on a summer of travel baseball and needed to use the sophomore season to navigate how to use his new lanky frame. He achieved his initial goal when he pitched in 11 games at the varsity level as a sophomore.
Once he got a taste of what that was like, Chayce shifted his focus to his next goal. He wanted to develop his game to pitch at a collegiate level.
After an opposing player stepped on his hand, Chayce once again missed a summer of travel baseball at a key stage of his high school career. During each summer Chayce was doing as much as he could to rehab his injuries and develop his game.
“A lot of guys can use Chayce as an example of what it means to do the little things on your own, not just the stuff that we put him through as a team,” former Arabians coach Travis Keesling said. “He would go the extra mile on his own.”
It was during Chayce’s junior season of high school where he achieved his goal, earning a scholarship to continue his baseball career at Ball State University. In his last two seasons of high school, McDermott became one of the best pitchers in Madison County, helping lead the Arabians to their second consecutive sectional title in his junior season.
“He’s got Pendleton Heights in his blood,” Keesling said.
Injury struck once again when Chayce made his way to Muncie, redshirting his freshman season due to Tommy John surgery. Following the most taxing surgery of his career, he honed in on what worked best for him while he feels some athletes tend to overwork themselves.
“I would understand where my limits were and found ways to use my strengths to my advantage,” Chayce said. “That helped to get me where I am now.”
Once he was able to get back on the mound, McDermott set his sights on being selected in the MLB Draft, his biggest goal to date at the time. In his two full seasons at Ball State, McDermott never posted an ERA above 3.64 and earned All-Mid-American Conference Second Team honors in 2021 and was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 132nd overall pick months later.
With this selection, Chayce became the second member of his family to reach the professional level of athletics, as his older brother, Sean, signed with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies in 2020 after four years at Butler University.
Chayce said Sean’s experience before him showed what it takes to reach the next level on and off the court.
“When baseball comes to an end for me, and basketball to an end for my brother, I think we’re happy with our lives outside the sport,” Chayce said. “At the same time, we’ve spent so much time and effort into our [respective] sport that it’s a passion that drives us and we want to play as long as possible.”
Chayce’s mother, Kim, said although he played basketball in his youth, Chayce’s passion has always been baseball. The former Indiana State University women’s basketball player said although she loved watching Chayce play, it wasn’t hard for her to see him step away from basketball because she knew where his heart was.
“I just wanted them to have something that they were working towards and working hard for, no matter what it was,” Kim said.
She coached both Sean and Chayce in basketball and baseball when the two were younger, and while she said she loved that stage of life, she said her biggest joy comes from watching them from the stands.
“My peace is just being mom,” Kim said. “I love to go watch Chayce play, but being a pitcher’s mother is nerve-wracking.”
However, she doesn’t take sitting in the stands for granted. In late 2016, Kim was diagnosed with thymoma, a form of cancer that only around 400 people a year develop.
Kim had what she called a tumor the size of a grapefruit between her heart and lung and needed to build up her immune system in order to be able to go through with the surgery to remove it. However, her thymoma was attacking her immune system, her bone marrow and her white blood cells.
She didn’t go through chemotherapy or radiation, but hers was a three-month battle riddled with sickness after sickness. Kim battled bronchitis, staph infections in both feet, a finger infection and numerous colds.
Throughout this process, Kim said the only thing she ever asked of her children was for their time.
“They kept me laughing and kept every day light,” Kim said. “Just being there for a hug, being there to chit chat to take my mind off of things was the biggest thing.”
She remembered during her battle with cancer, Chayce would often bring his video game system from his room to the area she was sitting so they could spend more time together.
“Watching [her] go through that and realizing that not everyday is promised has helped me try to be the best I can each day,” Chayce said. “Just putting faith in God and understanding that everything is going to be alright by just pushing through has been a big motivational factor.”
Over six years later, Kim remains cancer free.
“I feel blessed,” Kim said. “I hated that my kids had to see it, but I know that it did help them and make them a little stronger.”
In mid-May, Chayce was one of three pitchers involved in a combined no-hitter for the BaySox, and although he didn’t allow a hit, he was more concerned about his three walks allowed. He said never being satisfied and not getting complacent is key to achieving his next goal, to reach the major leagues.
“In baseball, I’m a perfectionist, and it’s an imperfect game,” Chayce said. “I’m always trying to find a bonus piece to make me better and that’s what drives me.”
Chayce said he has been playing baseball since he was five years old, and started pitching as soon as he could. Kim said while she feels Chayce has set and conquered mini-goals throughout his baseball career leading up to where he is now, his current goal has been ever present since he was eight years old.
“Every little kid wants that, but he’s always been humble along the way,” Kim said. “He has to work to keep having a chance to attain that goal, and I know his goals aren’t done.”