BLOOMINGTON – If you ever wanted an illustration of how Indiana’s basketball tradition pays itself forward, consider Indiana legend Calbert Cheaney’s return to the Hoosiers’ fold.
Cheaney is back on Indiana’s coaching staff as Director Of Player Development. A non-recruiting role, Cheaney will do just as his job says, to help the Hoosiers improve to the best version of themselves.
Cheaney was hired in May and he spoke to the media on Thursday about his second coaching stint with his alma mater. Cheaney was on Tom Crean’s support staff from 2011-13.
Cheaney, who was on the Indiana Pacers coaching staff, had no particular itch to scratch in terms of returning to Bloomington … until fellow alum Mike Woodson bent his ear.
“I had a good conversation with Woody last summer (2022). Once our season was over with, a week or so later, we talked a little more about the opportunity to come back here,” Cheaney said. “The new rule where you can work on the court in a player development, I thought it would be an interesting deal. I figured I could come back and not only help (Woodson), but learn from him.”
Now Cheaney is trying to use his own experience as one of Indiana’s greatest players, he is Indiana and the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer with 2,613 points, as well as his 13-year NBA career.
“I always want to pay it forward. A lot of people have helped me along the way and I want to do the same thing,” Cheaney said.
However, it wouldn’t have happened without the influence of Woodson. Cheaney first met Woodson during his Indiana playing days. Woodson and fellow Hoosiers legend Scott May were called upon to get Cheaney through a rough patch in his Indiana career.
“I met him when I was a player. I was going through a tough time as a player. I played a lot of basketball during that summer, I think I played in the World University Games,” Cheaney recalled.
“My body wasn’t right when the season rolled around. I struggled at the start of that season and he and I sat down, along with Scott May, and had a great conversation. Our relationship bloomed from there,” Cheaney continued.
So when Woodson was seeking help in the period after he was named Indiana’s coach in 2021, Cheaney listened.
“I really hadn’t considered coming back to college, but Woody was the determining factor. I have so much respect for the man, what he’s done and what he can do,” Cheaney said.
In his new role, Cheaney will have to navigate players at various stages of their careers and with differing career goals. There are players there who intend to be one-and-done. Others will be at the pinnacle of their career.
Cheaney thinks there’s common ground to be found regardless of what the player goal might be.
“I always tell guys your head and your heart determine how successful you’re going to be, not only on the basketball court, but in life. That’s what I’ll tell them. Play your hearts out, do everything hard and play together. You do those things and you’ll be successful no matter what,” Cheaney said.
JACKSON-DAVIS SIGNS CONTRACT
On Wednesday, Trayce Jackson-Davis got the only certainty that matters when it comes to NBA security – a guaranteed contract.
The former Indiana standout signed a four-year deal with Golden State, two of the years will be guaranteed.
This is a sizable contract for the player taken second-last in the NBA Draft. Jackson-Davis had been projected to be selected higher, but he made it clear to NBA teams that he only wanted to be chosen if he had a legitimate shot at a roster spot.
With Golden State’s roster top heavy with high-paid veterans – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and re-signed Draymond Green – a young, comparatively low-paid player like Jackson-Davis has an opportunity to showcase his skills.
So far, however, Jackson-Davis hasn’t been able to do so in the Summer League tournament. A right hamstring injury has kept him out of action.
SUMMER LEAGUE DOINGS
The “official” NBA Summer League begins on Friday in Las Vegas, but the Summer League Tournament got things kicked off this week with the California Classic in Sacramento.
Former Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino came out shooting. On Monday, Hood-Schifino scored 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting in a 107-90 loss to Miami. Hood-Schifino then scored 20 points on 8-for-17 from the field for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 109-99 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.
In both games, he took the most shots among the Lakers’ players.
The much-anticipated meeting between Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis won’t happen at 11 p.m. on Friday night in Las Vegas as anticipated due to Jackson-Davis’s hamstring injury.
Former Indiana forward Race Thompson, who is with the New York Knicks summer team, will make his debut at 5 p.m. on Saturday as New York takes on Philadelphia.