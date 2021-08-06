ANDERSON--The Anderson University baseball program and head coach Mathew Bair have announced the hiring of Brady Cherry as an assistant baseball coach.
Cherry was born and raised in Madison County. He is a graduate of Lapel High School in 2015 and was the recipient of the Johnny Wilson Award as a three-sport standout athlete in baseball, football, and basketball. Cherry received his undergraduate degree at Ohio State University in 2019 with a degree in Sport Management. He was a 4-year letter winner in baseball, All-Big Ten selection in 2019, and was a part of Big Ten Championship teams in 2016 and 2019.
"We are very fortunate to have Brady join our coaching staff as the (graduate assistant) for the next two years," Bair said. "His passion for the game as well as the growth of players is obvious when talking to him. Brady has been able to excel at the game in one of the highest collegiate conferences, and we very much look forward to the impact his strengths, expertise, and experience will provide our program."
As a senior in 2015, Cherry led Lapel to Nick Muller and sectional championships with a .505 batting average, 9 home runs, and 41 RBI. He dominated on the mound as well, posting a 10-2 record with a 1.28 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 76.1 innings pitched. After the season, he was named as a North-South All-Star.
"I am excited for the opportunity to help the AU Baseball program over the next two years," Cherry added.
Cherry hammered 28 home runs during his Ohio State career and enjoyed a 2019 senior season where he batted .314 with 16 homers and 52 RBI.
Cherry is pursuing his Master of Business Administration through Anderson University's Falls School of Business.
