INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard made no effort to hide his excitement after drafting running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round in 2020.
It was the first time the Indianapolis Colts general manager had selected a player from his alma mater, Wisconsin, and he immediately had the sense he’d hit a home run. The first 22 games of Taylor’s NFL career have justified Ballard’s elation.
“He was a little biased,” a smiling Colts head coach Frank Reich said this week, “but he happened to be right.”
For all Taylor’s brilliance, however, Sunday is likely to be one of the few times he is not the best running back on the field.
That’s no knock when the opposing rusher is Derrick Henry.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and current Tennessee Titans star is on an historic pace this year, threatening the single-season record for rushing attempts and yards. Through seven games, the man aptly referred to as “The King” has 191 carries for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns. He leads the league in all three categories, and if he maintains that position it’ll be the third straight year he’s done so.
Indianapolis has first-hand knowledge of the havoc Henry can unleash. It felt like something of a victory when the juggernaut was held to “only” 113 yards in Nashville on Sept. 26, and indeed it was the third-lowest rushing total for Henry this season.
He’s topped the century mark in each of his last four meetings with the Colts, and Tennessee has won three of those contests.
So, while Taylor is focused on a physical Titans defensive line this week, he certainly has noticed the work Henry’s been doing. And he’s inspired by it.
“You see it. You see the tape,” Taylor said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “He’s really raising the level, the standard for running backs, as far as on the ground. You need to be a dominant presence, force on the ground. So all of us backs just look at that and try to figure out ‘How can I become a dominant presence on the ground each and every single week like he’s been able to establish?’”
Taylor has come closer than just about anybody else.
He’s actually averaging a full yard more than Henry per attempt (5.5-4.5) on 86 fewer carries. He’s rushed 105 times for 579 yards and five touchdowns overall, numbers that put him on pace to finish the season with 255 attempts for 1,406 yards and 12 scores.
But Taylor’s also added a receiving dimension to his game this year with 18 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown. He has an 83-yard run and a 76-yard reception to his credit and might even be exceeding the high expectations that greeted his draft selection.
“I would say it’s fair to say he’s exceeding my expectations,” Reich said. “I think he’s outstanding. I think he is one of the best players in the league. I give Chris a lot of credit – not that I didn’t think he was going to be great, but I think Chris saw this in him from the very start.”
Taylor is listed with a rib injury on this week’s practice report, but he was a full participant in Thursday’s session and said he can’t even remember when the injury occurred. He missed one game as a rookie due to COVID protocols but has never missed a practice in high school, college or the pros.
It's a fact he takes great pride in and one he works hard to continue. Taylor took up yoga in the offseason in an ongoing attempt to condition his body as much as possible for the rigors of an NFL season.
He’s regularly in the training room whether he needs treatment or not, having learned from veterans a year ago that “prehab” is one of the more important factors in a player’s longevity.
So, with all that effort put into making sure he’s ready to go every week, what does Taylor think he could do with Henry’s massive workload?
“Every time I touch the ball, hopefully I score,” he said. “So, hopefully I have 29 touchdowns if I get the ball 29 times. But … we spread the ball around a lot. We have a lot of dynamic playmakers, not only in the running back room but in the receiver room and the tight end room as well.
“That’s how our offense goes, by getting the ball in all of our playmakers’ hands.”
