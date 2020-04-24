ANDERSON — An annual basketball event has fallen victim as the latest sports-related casualty of COVID-19 in the area.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 12th annual Class Basketball All-Star Classic, scheduled for June 19-20 on the campus of Anderson University, has been canceled according to event coordinator Steve Stremming.
“Today, the difficult decision was made to cancel all camps, conferences, and events on the campus of Anderson University through June 30,” Stremming said Wednesday in an email. “Although it saddens me to give you this news, I know that there are groups everywhere faced with many hard choices. We must follow our guiding principles in helping to care for those around us and responsibly provide a safe environment for those that are on our campus.”
The event annually brings over 200 boys and girls players to O.C. Lewis Gymnasium for a weekend of basketball and showcases players from all over the state and from all classes. It is put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and former New Castle, Indiana University and NBA star Kent Benson appears as a featured speaker.
This year, a total of six local players were scheduled to participate. Anderson freshman Latrell White and Pendleton Heights sophomore Jamison Dunham were to play in the boys futures games while Tyra Ford of Anderson, Heather Pautler of Daleville and Erikka Hill and Kathryn Perry from Shenandoah would have played in the girls junior games.
Both Ford and Perry participated in 2019.
A 6-foot-4 forward, White was one of the bright spots for the Indians boys team this year, averaging 6.8 points and 6 rebounds and converting about 50% of his field goal chances.
The 5-9 Dunham scored 15.1 points per game for the Arabians while shooting 46% from 3-point range and 83% from the free throw line.
Ford, a 5-10 guard, led the Tribe to a third straight Madison County title and scored 22.7 points per game this season while averaging 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.8 assists for the season.
The 5-10 Pautler became Daleville’s all-time leading scorer for girls this season in leading the Broncos to the program’s first sectional championship. She averaged 15.8 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Both Hill and Perry continued their assault on the Shenandoah record books this season. Both eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and are on track to finish their careers as the top two scorers in that storied program’s history.
The 5-11 Hill, who was also the 2019 IHSAA State shot put champion, averaged 19.2 points and 12.8 rebounds for the Raiders and posted 24 double-doubles in their 27 games.
Perry scored 21 points per game this year as Shenandoah advanced to the regional championship game. At 5-4, Perry also averaged 3.8 assists and 4.6 steals while shooting 33% from 3-point range and 79% at the foul line.
Other invited players of note on the boys side include Wapahani senior -- and future Anderson Raven -- Drew Luce, Victor Young (Muncie Central), Brayton Bailey (Bedford North Lawrence), Caleb Furst (Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian), Gus Etchison (Hamilton Heights) and Luke Brown (Blackford).
IU-bound Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz also was scheduled to attend pending his decision to reclassify into the Hoosiers' 2020 freshman class.
Featured girls players from outside the area included Madeline Lawrence (Winchester), Taylor Westgate (Oak Hill), Maya Chandler (Triton Central), Katie Burton (Fishers), Carley Culberson (Yorktown), Lexi Shelton (Mount Vernon) and Ashlynn Shade (Noblesville).
Stremming adds the event will return in 2021.
