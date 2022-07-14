COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff throwing six two-run innings, the Indianapolis Indians lost their second consecutive contest, 7-0, against the Columbus Clippers on Thursday afternoon.
In the bottom of the third, Will Benson smacked a leadoff home run over the right-center fence to give Columbus (49-38) a 1-0 lead. The Clippers led for the remainder of the ballgame and tacked on insurance with a home run by Richie Palacios in the sixth and burst for five more runs in the seventh.
RHP Peyton Battenfield (6-5) tossed eight shutout innings with six strikeouts. He threw 5 1/3 perfect innings before Jared Oliva ripped a single up-the-middle to give the Indians (41-44) their first baserunner of the contest. Oliva was erased in the following at bat when Jamie Ritchie grounded into a double play.
Eickhoff (5-4) deposited his second consecutive quality start for the Indians. In six innings of work, he allowed two runs on three hits – two of which were solo home runs.
The Indians and Clippers continue their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park.
RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-5, 5.16) will take the mound for the Indians while the Clippers have yet to name a starter.