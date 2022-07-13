COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rodolfo Castro hit a tape-measure solo home run in the opening frame, but the Columbus Clippers used a five-run bottom of the first to earn a series-leveling 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at Huntington Park.
Castro’s ninth blast of the season sailed to deep right and out of the ballpark, but it was quickly overshadowed by Columbus’ (48-38) first-inning burst against Miguel Yajure. Richie Palacios tied the game with a run-scoring triple and touched home on a Will Brennan single that put the Clippers on top, 2-1. Yajure (2-2) then issued his second walk of the inning ahead of a deep flyout that put runners at second and third base with two down, and Trenton Brooks clubbed an 0-2 pitch off the scoreboard in right for a three-run homer.
Columbus’ success against Yajure continued in the third inning. With one away, the Clippers strung together two singles and a walk to knock the right-hander out of the game, and Brooks greeted Travis MacGregor from the bullpen with a ground-rule double to plate two runs. Yajure was charged with seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings.
After Indianapolis (41-43) went quietly in its half of the fourth inning, the game entered a rain delay that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.
Bligh Madris finished with two hits and drove in the Indians’ second run with a fourth-inning single. Indy’s third run came in the seventh thanks to consecutive singles by Hoy Park and Mason Martin that preceded a passed ball.
Enright (2-0) recorded five strikeouts in two shutout innings after the rain delay. Will Benson belted his 15th home run of the season for the Clippers in the sixth off Matt Eckelman.
The Indians and Clippers continue their six-game series Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-3, 4.33) gets the nod for Indianapolis against RHP Peyton Battenfield (5-5, 3.14).