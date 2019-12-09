The closer than expected contest between Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten football championship game didn’t benefit the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.
But it helped three Big Ten teams secure berths to New Year’s Six Bowls.
Based on Wisconsin’s strong showing in the Big Ten title game, the Badgers stayed in the top 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 8 and will face Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Penn State also stayed the top 10 of the CFP rankings at No. 10 and will go to the Cotton Bowl to take on Memphis on Dec. 28.
Ohio State dropped to No. 2 in the rankings despite rallying back from down 14 points to beat Wisconsin 34-21 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The reward for the Buckeyes? A date with No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 as one of the playoff semifinals.
LSU, based on its more convincing 37-10 win over Georgia in the SEC title game, jumped the Buckeyes for the No. 1 ranking.
Ohio State first-year coach Ryan Day still feels the Buckeyes deserved the No. 1 seed but now is just trying to get his team to focus on what it can control.
“At this point, I’ve kind of moved on,” Day said at Ohio State’s bowl press conference Sunday. “Now it’s on to Clemson. I get it. It’s not an easy decision. Nothing but respect for the (CFP) committee, I know they have a hard decision to make. I thought we made our case.”
Here’s a look at other Big Ten bowl matchups:
No. 14 Michigan vs No. 13 Alabama, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1: Two traditional powers will meet as both had seasons that fell below lofty expectations.
No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn, Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1: Minnesota will look to cap a magical season with its 11th win against an Auburn team that just knocked off rival Alabama.
No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC, Holiday Bowl, San Diego, Calif., Dec. 27: The Hawkeyes head west after another strong season under veteran coach Kirk Ferentz.
Indiana vs. Tennessee, Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2: Indiana will be playing in just its third January bowl in history and first since facing the Vols in the Peach Bowl in 1988.
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, Pinstripe Bowl, New York City, Dec. 27: Michigan State rallied at the end of the season with back-to-back wins over Maryland and Rutgers to become bowl eligible.
Illinois vs. California, Redbox Bowl, San Francisco, Calif., Dec. 28: Illinois secured its 19th bowl trip in school history with a 6-6 record.
BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE
It was a big week for Big Ten basketball as well, as the conference beat the ACC 8-6 in head-to-head matchups in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
The notable wins included Indiana beating No. 17 Florida 80-64, Purdue knocking off No. 5 Virginia 69-40 and No 6 Ohio State winning at No. 7 North Carolina 74-49.
Ohio State (No. 3), Maryland (No. 4) and Michigan (No. 5) are all ranked in the top five in the AP Top 25 this week, the first time the Big Ten has had three teams ranked in the top five since Jan. 6, 2014.
COACHING CONTRACTS
Both Indiana football coach Tom Allen and Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to new contract extensions Friday. Allen will get an average annual salary of $3.9 million over the next seven years, while Franklin got a six-year, $34.7 million extension that will pay him an average of close to $5.8 million per year.
Also last week, Rutgers hired Greg Schiano as its football coach. The two sides agreed to an eight-year, $32 million contract for Schiano to begin his rebuilding project in the Garden State.
Here’s an updated look of average yearly Big Ten football coaching salaries:
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, $7.5 million
Jeff Brohm, Purdue, $6.6 million
James Franklin, Penn State, $5.8 million
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern, $5.1 million
Scott Frost, Nebraska, $5 million
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, $4.8 million
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota, $4.6 million
Ryan Day, Ohio State, $4.5 million
Mark Dantonio, Michigan State, $4.4 million
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, $4.2 million
Lovie Smith, Illinois, $4 million
Greg Schiano, Rutgers, $4 million
Tom Allen, Indiana, $3.9 million
Mike Locksley, Maryland, $2.5 million
