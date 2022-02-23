FAIRMOUNT — Pendleton Heights seniors Luke Candiano, Ethan Ross and Jamison Dunham took turns spoiling senior night for Madison-Grant by coming through under pressure with the game on the line.
The senior trio was 10-of-10 from the free-throw line in the closing minutes Wednesday to help the Arabians overcome a four-point fourth-quarter deficit and hand the Argylls a 68-65 defeat in the final regular-season game for both teams.
Prior to the game, Madison-Grant (12-10) honored senior cheerleaders, student managers and players Seth Lugar, Chad Harbert, Patrick Deckard and Jalan Taylor. And the Argylls were on the verge of knocking off a Class 4A team in their final home game when Lugar converted a three-point play for a 62-58 lead with just over five minutes remaining.
After an exchange of turnovers, Candiano — who finished with nine points — began the late parade to the free-throw line for the Arabians with a pair of makes to trim the M-G lead to two points.
An Antonio Blackwell free throw added a point to the M-G lead, but a rebound basket by Ross — one of only two made field goals in the fourth quarter by the Arabians — and a pair of Ross free throws on the following possession gave the Arabians the lead at 64-63 with 3:18 remaining.
M-G junior Jase Howell briefly regained the lead for the Argylls with a pair of free throws, but Candiano gave PH the lead for good at 2:23 with two more free throws.
The only points scored the rest of the way belonged to Dunham — also at the free-throw line — with 21.1 seconds left. M-G’s 3-point attempt at the horn missed, and it was the PH seniors who were celebrating after combining to go 12-of-12 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what seniors are supposed to do, especially at this time of the year,” PH coach Adam Ballard said. “It seems like our free throws have either been really, really good or really bad. Tonight we were 17-of-21, and we’ve had nights where we were 8-of-20.”
Pendleton Heights improved to 8-15 following a 1-9 start to the year.
“A lot of credit goes to our kids for making the plays down the stretch to get out of here with a win,” Ballard said.
The game was close throughout, the biggest lead of the game was five points, twice held by the Argylls at 9-4 on a Chad Harbert 3-point basket and again at 49-44 late in the third quarter on a Howell bomb. The Arabians’ biggest lead was three points on multiple occasions.
The game saw two of the area’s top shooters put on a show as Dunham finished with a game-high 24 points and Howell scored 19 while also handing out nine assists. Six-foot-seven Josiah Gustin added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Arabians outrebounded the Argylls 20-9 in the second half.
“That was really big,” Ballard said. “I thought (Josiah) did a really great job on the boards in the second half. He had eight rebounds in the second half.”
Lugar finished with 13 points, and junior Peyton Southerland added nine for the Argylls. Taylor scored eight points and led M-G with six rebounds while Harbert added six points.
The Arabians will open their postseason at Greenfield-Central on March 2 with a first-round game against Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Mount Vernon (18-2).
M-G will head to Tipton on Tuesday where it will also face a conference foe in Blackford (8-12) from the Central Indiana Conference.
“I told them after the game that kind of effort gives us a good chance to win that sectional,” M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said of Wednesday’s loss. “Now, the execution has to be better. I think Pendleton Heights just executed a little better down the stretch.”
Both teams will play at 6 p.m.
