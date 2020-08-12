WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter has been announced as an ambassador for the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.
This coach-driven initiative includes more than 30 collegiate basketball coaches and will provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network while instilling in them the values of John McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership and Mentorship. Participants in the initiative will be known as MLI Future Leaders.
“I am honored to support Coach McLendon’s legacy by becoming an ambassador of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative,” Painter said. “This is an important step in the right direction for minorities to gain access and experience as they begin their careers in college athletics. This program begun by Coach Calipari is a great start to bringing much needed diversity and equality into the leadership of college athletics.”
The McLendon Foundation will assist in the solicitation of collegiate coaches, administrators and corporations to build this program and provide opportunities within athletics departments at all levels, with the ultimate goal of expanding and enhancing the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration. As an added benefit, the Joel Cornette Foundation will assist the Future Leaders with corporate mentorship, development and job placement.
To augment his support of the McLendon Leadership Initiative, Painter is also seeking matching funds from private donors, corporate supporters and other partners to support other universities that wish to participate in the program.
More information regarding the MLI, including a pre-application for interested and qualified individuals, can be found at MinorityLeaders.org. In conjunction with this announcement, the McLendon Foundation is unveiling a newly designed website to showcase the efforts of the Foundation, highlighted by its mission to empower and develop minorities who aspire to be principled leaders in athletics administration by providing educational resources and access to a life-long community of mentors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.