BLOOMINGTON — The uncertainty of college sports resuming this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop another flurry of offseason transfers within the Big Ten and throughout the country.
Nebraska had 14 football players enter the transfer portal this spring. Purdue men’s basketball lost center Matt Haarms and forward Nojel Eastern to the transfer portal, while Indiana men’s basketball lost forward Damezi Anderson and forward Justin Smith, who was a graduate transfer.
Player movement could be even more substantial next spring
The NCAA recently tabled its decision on a one-time transfer rule without sitting out a year until January. If it passes, it would reduce the consequences for student-athletes to leave situations where they are unhappy due to lack of playing time or other issues.
“I see it happening,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said. “I see something you have to have a plan for, and we’ve talked about it extensively. Obviously, you want all your players to stay with you and come here and fulfill the goals that they had when they said they wanted to be an Indiana Hoosier. But I also realize the fact that that may not be the case for every single guy for a variety of reasons.”
The proposal is designed to make a current NCAA waiver process for one-time transfers more uniform. In the current system, student-athletes can apply for a waiver to not sit out a year when transferring due to certain circumstances, such as family health or a coach leaving for another school. But reliance on the waiver process, according to a recent NCAA release, has put “enormous strain on a historically collaborative process built to handle extenuating circumstances.”
How the NCAA moves forward with the one-time transfer rule remains to be seen, but Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter would like to see guardrails in place.
“In allowing guys to transfer whenever they want, at any time, I think will be chaos,” Painter said in an interview with NCAA.com’s Andy Katz.
One of those guardrails, Painter said, should be making student-athletes still sit out a year if they decide to transfer after their freshman season.
“Being able to stick in college and fight through some adversity, I think, is a great thing,” Painter said. “I think anytime you talk to people who have to sit out a year when they transfer, they talk about that maturity, they talk about that year, ‘oh, man, this really helped me. I learned the system. I grew up. I realized that I didn’t know as much about this program coming in.’
“If you end up letting someone transfer after their freshman year, they are going to end up having two freshman years.”
Allen said if the proposed rule passes, it will create new challenges in terms of roster management. IU has already dealt with those challenges with the graduate transfer rule, which allows players to leave without sitting out if they complete their undergraduate degree before the end of their eligibility. IU lost offensive tackle Coy Cronk (Iowa) and quarterback Peyton Ramsey (Northwestern) as graduate transfers but added three graduate transfers this offseason in offensive lineman Dylan Powell (Stanford), defensive end Jovan Swann (Stanford) and tight end Kham Taylor (South Alabama).
When it comes to player transfers, all Allen wants is an open line of communication before a player decides whether to leave.
“My whole thing on all of that is be able to just sit down with me and sit down and let’s just talk it through,” Allen said. “I’m not trying to twist your arm and make you feel guilty about whatever. I just think it’s just healthy, it’s good life lessons to just sit down when things aren’t going a certain way or you need to make a change for a certain reason, to sit down with me and let’s just talk it through. Man to man, face to face and I’ll support you. I’m going to love you regardless, try to help you make the best decision.”
