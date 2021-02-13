FRANKTON -- The Frankton girls basketball team waited most of three quarters to get its offense in gear, and by then it was too late to avoid elimination in the Class 2A regional Saturday afternoon.
The Tipton Blue Devils avenged a regular-season defeat to the Eagles with a 57-44 win in the second semifinal contest.
There are amazing negative scoring stats for the Eagles all over the stats sheet. By the midway point on the third quarter, the only starter who had made a field goal was junior Bailee Webb. The team hit just three of its first 22 shots from the field, a stretch that ran from the start of the game into the third quarter.
“We felt we had it built to a ‘T,’" said Frankton coach Stefan Hamaker. “We knew where they were going to be, and we knew where we wanted to be. But I told the girls at halftime that they just weren’t competing.”
After one quarter, Frankton trailed 14-3, and it was 23-8 at halftime.
Tipton’s damage was mostly being done by 6-foot-3 sophomore Ashley Schram. She hit all five of her shots in the opening period for 11 points. She was limited to two free throws in the middle two quarters, but Olivia Spidel took up the slack with seven points in the second quarter and three more in the third.
But in the final few minutes of the third quarter, the Eagles sprang to life. They got two baskets by Cagney Utterback and one each from Lauryn Bates and Chloee Thomas. When the horn ended the third, Frankton had outscored Tipton 11-10 but still trailed 33-19.
The Eagles hit their first five shots in the fourth quarter and twice cut the lead to 10 at 46-36 and 48-38. In the first of those instances, they also had the ball down 10 but couldn’t score on that possession.
Tipton protected the lead by hitting 18 of 22 free throws in the final quarter. The Blue Devils (18-7) had three score in double figures. Schram had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Spidel scored 15 and Ella Wolfe 14.
“Schram is a very, very good post player,” said Hamaker. “They are a good team now, and they have no seniors. They will be terrifying next year.”
No Eagles scored in double figures. Utterback and Webb both finished with nine points. Ava Gardner was scoreless until the fourth quarter but scored eight points down the stretch to spark the rally.
Hamaker was upbeat in reflecting on the entire season.
“We won the (Central Indiana) conference and the sectional back-to-back,” he said. “We were able to battle and do that. I am so proud of this team, and it will always have a special place in my heart.”
The Eagles will graduate just two off this team, Gardner and Thomas.
“These are two girls that have been with us for quite a while,” said Hamaker. “They are winners. But we also have some juniors and sophomores that are winners as well. We will miss the seniors, but we will still have most of this team back.”
The Eagles finished the season at 23-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.