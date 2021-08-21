PENDLETON — After finding the back of the net just once in its first two games, the scoring came in bunches Saturday for the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team.
And the goals came largely from the youngest players on the squad.
Freshman Katie Coleman scored her first high school hat trick by halftime, and juniors Kaitlyn Prickett and Alex Creel added two tallies apiece as the Arabians routed University 9-1 Saturday.
After dropping a 6-0 decision to Fishers to open the season and eking out a 1-0 win at Pike, PH coach Mark Davy was happy to see the offense get going
“Last couple games we’ve had a couple injuries, so we had to move some players around,” he said. “We got one of our girls (Creel) back, so we were able to push Kaitlyn in to attack a little more, and that gave us a couple more threats out there. It worked out today.”
That ability to attack showed up in the opening minutes.
After Coleman missed high just 20 seconds into the game and had a second shot saved less than a minute later, she boomed the match’s first score into the net from about 20 yards out to put the Arabians on top at the 37:53 mark of the first half.
“I cut back, and I was aiming to cross it so someone else could run into it,” Coleman said. “But then it curved and went in. I was aiming there.”
Just under eight minutes later, Prickett doubled the PH advantage as she scored off an assist from sophomore Isabelle Phillips. Davy credited Prickett and Phillips with controlling the middle of the field for the Arabians.
“(Phillips) does so much in there, and she is an unsung hero,” he said. “You have to own the middle of the field. If you don’t own the middle of the field, you're unable to do certain things. She does a great job in there, and Kaitlyn allows our offense to flow.”
University halved the Arabians' lead when freshman Alex Feeney got behind the defense and lofted a shot over the arms of PH keeper Kieli Ryan at the 16:50 mark.
The remainder of the day, Ryan was relatively unbothered, with one second-half save of an Audrey Blocksom shot.
But Prickett and Coleman made that a moot point as they led the Arabians to four goals in the final 16 minutes of the half.
One minute after Feeney scored, Imari Francis — another PH freshman — scored on a through ball from Prickett for a 3-1 lead. Prickett then broke away from the Trailblazers' defense at the 8:09 mark and put the ball into the left side of the goal for a 4-1 advantage.
With 4:16 left in the half, Coleman matched Prickett with her second goal and completed her hat trick one minute later on a slick give-and-go with junior Maddie Heineman, who was credited with the assist for a 6-1 lead at intermission.
“Maddie’s great. She’s so fast,” Coleman said of the state pole vault finalist. “She took it up and she got it into the middle, and I just hit it.”
Coleman now has four goals on the season as she scored the lone tally in the Pike win.
Junior midfielder Charlie Cannady added to the lead 10 minutes into the second half before Creel scored twice in the final 12 minutes, her first coming off a rebound and her second on an assist from senior Shelby Goyer.
With just four seniors on his roster, Davy knows he will need good production from his underclassmen, similar to what he saw Saturday.
“We’re a young and inexperienced team, but we’ve got a lot of talented pieces,” he said. “They’re going to take their lumps like we did against Fishers last week, so it’s good for them to see that simple does work. It’s going to be fun.”
Pendleton Heights (2-1) will play at home Monday evening against Lawrence North.
