Here is a look at recent college news and notes regarding area athletes.
Committed
Alexandria senior Brennan Morehead announced he has committed to continue his athletic and academic career at Indiana Wesleyan next year. As a junior, Morehead started 13 games last season, completing 10, and was 11-2 with a 1.50 ERA. In 79.1 innings, he struck out 111 batters while walking just 21 and surrendering 51 hits and was the winning pitcher in the state championship game. At the plate, he hit .424 with 31 RBI and 45 runs scored, including the game winner in the state finals.
Going International
The Anderson Ravens men's soccer team, on a tour of Europe, took on UD Bellvitge in Barcelona's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday morning. Race Williams scored in the 43rd minute off a free kick from Danny Collins for the only Ravens' goal in a 4-1 loss. The team also had visits to Rome and Madrid on its European itinerary.
Rewarded
After a year as a preferred walk-on for the Ball State football team, Lapel alum Will Jones was told he would be on scholarship for the Cardinals going forward. He received the surprise announcement, and was subsequently mobbed by his teammates, during a speech he was giving to the team detailing his heroes, hardships and highlights. His family are his heroes, a broken collarbone as a senior at Lapel was his hardship and it's safe to say he now has a new highlight.
On the local roster
Some of the Anderson University men's fall sports rosters have been released and will feature numerous athletes with local ties.
The football team will include junior linebacker Malandric Skipper-Blair (Anderson Prep) and junior offensive lineman Austin Pullins (Shenandoah).
Junior forward Wes Erny (Anderson) will return for the men's soccer team.
The men's tennis team will feature sophomores Dane Hueston (Alexandria) and Seth Nation (Shenandoah) and freshman Cory Evans, also from Shenandoah.
Commented
