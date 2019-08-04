Here is a weekly look at recent college news and notes regarding area athletes.
HITTING THE BOOKS
Anderson University Women's track and field athletes Emily Smatlak and Mariah Murray were honored by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as All-Academic Individuals. They earned the honors by having a GPA of at least 3.30 and being in the top 50 in the nation in their events. Murray, from Indianapolis, tied for 24th in the nation in the high jump at 5-foot-5.25 during the indoor season. Smatlak, from Lynwood, Wash., placed 18th in the NCAA Division III outdoor championships with a javelin throw of 122-10.5.
The Ravens baseball team also earned a Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association thanks to a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.
IN DEPTH
A pair of Ball State football players with area roots figure prominently in the Cardinals' 2019 plans according to the team's latest depth chart.
Redshirt junior Cody Rudy (Shenandoah) is listed as Ball State's starting fullback midway through the summer. Rudy recorded two tackles last year on the defensive side of the ball.
Will Jones (Lapel) will back up Caleb Huntley at tailback after being listed as No. 2 for the Cardinals. Jones carried the ball 21 times for 168 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, which was the longest run of the year for Ball State. He also caught one pass for eight yards last season.
BACK TO THE SHOW
Former Lapel High School and Anderson University baseball coach Dustin Glant has accepted a position with the New York Yankees. Glant led the Bulldogs to the 2015 sectional championship in his one season at the helm before leaving for AU, also for one season. He pitched six seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks system and has spent the last three years as pitching coach at Ball State.
COMMITTED
Lapel graduate Luke Richardson, the THB Sports 2018 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, has committed to play basketball for Saginaw Valley State University, according to a tweet earlier this summer. The 6-6 Richardson led the Bulldogs with 20.2 points at 10.3 rebounds per game last year and scored over 1,000 points for his career.
In a Twitter post Thursday, Pendleton Heights senior Gracie King announced she is planning to continue her volleyball and academic careers at the University of Indianapolis next year. As a junior, King recorded 313 kills and 58 total blocks for the Arabians.
TOUGH BREAK
Butler redshirt senior Sean McDermott (Pendleton Heights) was a part of Team USA training camp ahead of the Pan American games but had to remove himself due to a foot injury. McDermott scored 9.5 points per game for the Bulldogs last season.
TAKING THE REINS
Anderson University announced Wednesday that Jacob Gray will be the new Ravens golf coach this season. Gray is the assistant golf pro at Delaware County Country Club and was formerly an assistant coach at IU-Kokomo.
