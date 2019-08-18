Here is a look at recent college news and notes regarding area athletes:
New Gig
Area golf professional Kyle Bloom was named Director of Golf at Indiana Wesleyan late last week. Bloom, the owner of The Edge golf course in Anderson, is a 1996 graduate of IWU and was the Indiana Section PGA Assistant Professional of the Year in 1998.
Highly ranked
In the preseason volleyball poll, the AVCA has Megan Miller (Alexandria) and Nebraska ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Cornhuskers were the national runner-up last season, falling in the final to this year's top-ranked team from Stanford.
Freshman midfielder Taylor Fort, the all-time leading scorer for Pendleton Heights, will wear No. 10 for Grace College, ranked No. 15 in the NAIA preseason women's soccer poll.
Committed
Anderson University baseball received a commitment from Heritage Christian senior Connor Gordon, who hit .296 last season for the Eagles.
On the roster
The Anderson University volleyball team will feature five players with area ties this season. Seniors Emily Benefiel (Frankton) and Makaylea Alberts (Alexandria) and freshmen Kate Shadoan (Frankton) and Mary Engbrecht (Daleville) played high school locally and will be joined by senior Emily Hale, who lives in Daleville but played at Wes-Del.
Three Ravens freshmen from area high schools will be on the women's golf team this year as well. Haley Brown (Pendleton Heights), Taylor Gillum (Daleville) and Claire Mountcastle (Anderson) will tee it up for AU for 2019-20.
Making contributions
Huntington University volleyball opened its season with three wins in four outings in the Forester Inivitational over the weekend. In a 3-0 loss to Brescia and a 3-2 win over Baker University on Friday, Daleville graduate Lindsay Ingenito had two kills, and the Foresters sophomore came back with five putaways in the win later in the day. In the Saturday matches, a 3-0 win over Tennessee Wesleyan and a 3-1 win over University of the Cumberlands, Ingenito was even more productive, totaling 22 kills and three block assists for Huntington.
Commented
