Here are some recent college news and notes regarding area athletes:
In the Club
Last week, Lake Forest College junior Kelsey Burton (Pendleton Heights) joined the 1,000-point club, becoming the eighth woman and just the third junior in program history to do so.
Committed
A number of Pendleton Heights athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level next year.
Ally Hall will stay close to home as she will play both softball and volleyball at Anderson University. Last year on the diamond, Hall hit .447 for the Arabians with eight doubles and 25 RBI. A two-time Madison County volleyball champion, Hall led PH with 292 digs and 584 service receptions.
Also for softball, McKenzie Richardson will play at Danville Community College. In 13 games last season, Richardson hit .125 for the Arabians.
Megan Mills, the THB Sports Area Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year, will attend Indiana University on a crew scholarship. Mills led the area last fall with 15 goals.
Danielle Tinsley will play golf at Huntington University next year, where she will join Daleville alum Eve Emery. Tinsley advanced to regional as both an individual and with the Arabians team during her career.
Connor Hendrickson will continue his soccer career next year while studying at Indiana Tech. He scored one goal this season for the Arabians.
Also staying close to home is Lapel wide receiver Noah Frazier, who will be playing football at Anderson University. Despite missing three games due to injury, Frazier enjoyed a solid senior season for the Bulldogs with 27 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
Men's Hoops Highlights
In Wednesday's 73-46 loss at Hanover, Maurice Knight (Frankton) became the all-time single-season record holder for blocked shots during the Division III era at AU with his 40th of the season. The previous record was set by Jared Schuler in the 2000-01 season. ... JoMel Boyd (Anderson) posted a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double for Glen Oaks in a 79-78 win over Lansing. In doing so, Boyd recorded is 500th career rebound to go along with more than 1,000 points in less than two seasons. Also for Glen Oaks, Jesse Sawyer (Anderson) added 13 points and six rebounds. ... Although he scored just three points, Avery Paddock (Alexandria) contributed eight rebounds and five assists as Mount St. Joseph upset Transylvania 75-67. ... Gavin Griggs (Shenandoah) scored nine points as Olivet Nazarene routed St. Ambrose 107-74. ... Saturday, Sean McDermott (Pendleton Heights) scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, but Butler fell to Georgetown 73-66.
Women's Hoops Highlights
Wednesday, Breanna Boles (Lapel) scored 26 points and had eight rebounds for IU-Northwest in a 75-68 win over Roosevelt (Ill.) ... Burton scored 11 and handed out four assists for the Foresters in a 90-82 win over Lawrence. ... Saturday, Sam Hammel (Pendleton Heights) posted a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Huntington University defeated Bethel 84-75.
Fast Lane
University of Southern Indiana freshman Kaylee Lane (Elwood) broke her own school records in the 400 meters (57.32) and 200 meters (25.87) Friday at the GVSU Invitational.
Commented
