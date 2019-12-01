Here are some recent college news and notes regarding area athletes:
Sportsmanship Awards
Several Anderson University athletes were named to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Teams. They include freshman Taylor Gillum (golf), junior Allison Newman (tennis), freshman Katelyn Englert and senior Ian Leatherman (cross country), seniors Betsy Balish and Race Williams (soccer), Emily Hale (volleyball) and sophomore Cole Patrician (football). Gillum is a Daleville graduate, while Hale is a Daleville resident who attended Wes-Del.
Athletes of the Week
Two members of the AU swim team were named athletes of the week by the HCAC. Junior Josh Ekberg was honored as men's swimmer of the week after being a part of six new school records and placing in the top 15 in breaststroke competitions twice against Division I competition. Freshman Halle Strege earned women's diver of the week after setting a school record in the 3-meter diving. She also defeated D1 and D2 divers in the Magnus Cup.
Committed
All-state cross country and track star Luke Combs of Lapel confirmed this week that he will continue his academic and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy next year.
AU received a baseball commitment from Marion senior middle infielder Logan Wagner, who hit .330 last season with 11 doubles.
Volleyball All-Conference
Melody Davidson (Liberty Christian) of Butler was named to the All-Big East team this week. Davidson is second in the conference at 1.17 blocks per set and has recorded a total of 134 total blocks and 215 kills in 115 sets played.
Tip Ins
In Monday and Tuesday wins over Missouri and Stanford to clinch the Hall of Fame Classic, Butler's Sean McDermott (Pendleton Heights) scored 10 points and had 5 rebounds ... On Tuesday, in a 92-68 win over Calumet St. Joseph, Indiana Northwest's Breanna Boles (Lapel) scored 14 points and grabbed 3 rebounds ... Sam Hammel (Pendleton Heights) recorded a double-double Tuesday for Huntington University with 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-67 win over Spring Arbor ... In St. Francis's 93-92 loss to Bethel on Tuesday, Austin Compton (Frankton) scored 7 and had 4 rebounds ... Brady Smith (Lapel) scored 14 points off the bench, including 4-of-9 3-point shooting, for IU-East in a 104-78 loss Saturday to Robert Morris ... Kelsey Burton (Pendleton Heights) scored 5 points and had 10 rebounds for Lake Forest College on Saturday in a 60-47 loss to No. 17 Wisconsin-La Crosse ... Manchester College defeated Beloit 81-54 Saturday with Hillery Shepherd (Shenandoah) and Kennedy Fillmore (Liberty Christian) scoring 7 points each for the Spartans. Fillmore also grabbed 5 rebounds ... A pair of former Anderson stars are excelling this season. Freshman Staisha Hamilton leads Southeastern Illinois at 16.3 points through six games while sophomore JoMel Boyd paces Glen Oaks Community College with a seven-game scoring average of 22.6 points per game.
Volleyball Quick Hits
In a pair of 3-0 wins over Maryland and Ohio State on Friday and Saturday, Megan Miller (Alexandria) contributed an ace and 10 digs for Nebraska ... Kanani Price (Madison-Grant) had 4 assists and 12 digs for Mississippi State in a 3-0 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.
