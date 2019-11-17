Here is our weekly look at recent college news and notes regarding area athletes:
Players of the Week
Anderson University freshman quarterback Tyson Harley has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for games played Nov. 9. Harley tied the school record with 42 completions and broke the school record with 512 yards passing, while delivering five touchdown passes in a 76-46 loss to Mount St. Joseph.
AU freshman Halle Strege was named the HCAC diver of the week on Tuesday. She debuted the university's diving program by winning two of her three events at a pair of conference dual meets last week.
All-Conference
Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Christina Magers (Pendleton Heights) was named cross country all-conference by the Crossroads League for this season.
AU senior Bailey Dornbusch has been named first team All-HCAC for women's soccer, while Morgan Reed was named honorable mention.
For men's soccer, senior forward Daniel Collins was named second team All-HCAC and senior defender Nick Martin earned honorable mention for AU.
Junior Olivia Rice and sophomore Felicity Bontrager of AU volleyball were named honorable mention by the HCAC. This is the third such honor for Rice, who led the Ravens in kills per set (2.02) and hitting percentage (.191). Bontrager was fifth in the conference in kills per set (.45), and this is her first all-conference mention.
Boiler Up
Former Frankton baseball star Landon Weins announced on social media that he will be continuing his baseball career next season at Purdue University.
Committed
Kaitlyn Miller of East Central announced that she will be continuing her soccer and academic career at Anderson University.
Pendleton Heights senior pitcher Jordan Benefiel followed through with her previous verbal commitment by signing to continue her softball career at Austin Peay State University.
Also from Pendleton Heights, Megan Porter signed to continue her softball career at Bethel University, and Maggie Miller has signed to swim at Southern Illinois.
Senior catcher Jed Downham from Bishop Dwenger committed to play baseball at Anderson University.
Tip Ins
Mark Albers (Pendleton Heights) scored 12 points as Hanover opened the season Tuesday with a 68-58 win over Spalding ... Brady Smith (Lapel) scored 18 points in two games this week for IU-East and was 6-of-8 from 3-point range ... For IU-Northwest, Breanna Boles (Lapel) scored 15 points and had six rebounds in a pair of games this week ... In Butler's 80-61 win over Wofford on Saturday, Sean McDermott (Pendleton Heights) scored 10 points and had seven rebounds. .. JoMel Boyd (Anderson) recorded a pair of double-doubles this weekend, 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 101-63 loss to Mott and 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-88 win over Sinclair for Glen Oaks ... Sam Hammel (Pendleton Heights) helped Huntington University sweep their own invitational with wins over Lincoln and IU-Southeast as she totaled 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals and 14 assists in the two games.
Football Quick Hits
In a 49-6 loss to Syracuse, Duke freshman Eli Pancol (Pendleton Heights) caught one pass for four yards ... Malandric Skipper-Blair (Anderson Prep) recorded seven tackles, including one for loss, in Anderson University's 70-54 loss to Manchester ... Dylan Dowling (Alexandria) recorded 75 yards on 15 rushes with two touchdowns as Trine defeated Kalamazoo 29-3.
Volleyball Quick Hits
In a pair of Nebraska wins, 3-0 at Michigan State and 3-2 over Iowa, Megan Miller (Alexandria) totaled one ace and 22 digs for the Cornhuskers (22-3) ... As Butler split a pair of matches this week, a win over Providence and a loss to Creighton, Melody Davidson (Liberty Christian) totaled seven kills and 12 blocks ... IU-Kokomo swept to the River States Conference Tournament championship this week, and Macee Rudy (Shenandoah) recorded four aces and 64 digs and Mallorie Havens (Madison-Grant) posted 36 kills and five blocks in the three matches ... Libero Kanani Price (Madison-Grant) totaled 30 digs in two matches this week for Mississippi State.
