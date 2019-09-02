Here are some recent college news and notes regarding area athletes:
Tenth pick
The Anderson University women’s golf team was picked to finish last in the 10-team HCAC this season. Sophomore Hannah Sleesman was also named a player to watch.
AU Football underdogs
The AU football team was picked to finish seventh out of eight teams for the upcoming season by the HCAC coaches. Eleven Ravens were named as players to watch including seniors Chase Fisher (P), Charles Keith (DB), Kreevon Maple (DB) and Johnny Ovalle (RB), juniors Alex Barnett (WR) and Anderson Prep grad Malandric Skipper-Blair (LB) and sophomores Alex Laccabue (QB), Reggie Lipscomb (RB), Zac Tallent (WR), Austin Weiland (LB) and PJ Williams (WR).
Player of the Week
For her efforts during the week of Aug. 19-25, including recording her 1,000th career dig, Shenandoah alum and IU-Kokomo junior Macee Rudy was named the River States Conference defensive player of the week. In three matches during, Rudy checked in with 58 digs, including 24 in a 3-1 win over Northwestern Ohio. She is averaging 5.8 digs per set, and her serve percentage and serve receive percentage was .974 during the week. The Cougars have started the season 4-1.
Frye Debut
Elwood alum Justin Frye made his debut as the offensive coordinator for UCLA in a 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday. Frye came to the Bruins in 2018 after extensive experience coaching at Temple, Florida, Boston College and his alma mater, Indiana. He played offensive line at IU from 2002-06 after starring for Elwood.
On the block
Melody Davidson (Liberty Christian) recorded four kills and three blocks as Butler evened its record at 1-1 with a 3-0 win over Tennessee State on Friday. She had five kills in a season-opening loss to New Mexico State.
Saturday, in a 3-2 loss to Auburn, Davidson recorded 10 kills and five assisted blocks for the Bulldogs.
Championship feeling
IU-Kokomo junior Kasey Kohlmorgen (Madison-Grant) made history when she and her doubles partner Gabbie Orlando won the championship in the two doubles bracket of the River States Conference preview. It was the first championship for IU-K in any flight ever.
Runners up
The IU-K women’s golf team was also in action this weekend, placing second at the IU East Fall Invitational. Mackenzi Crosley (Lapel) came in with rounds of 86 and 85, and her total score of 171 was good enough to tie for 11th place.
Football quick hit
In Saturday’s season opening 34-24 loss to Indiana, Ball State sophomore Will Jones (Lapel) caught two passes for 16 yards.
Volleyball quick hit
In its season-opening invitational, Nebraska defeated Creighton 3-1 and UCLA 3-0. Sophomore Megan Miller (Alexandria) recorded 14 digs against Creighton and four aces and four digs in the win over UCLA.
Off and running
At the 2019 Cougar Classic in Kokomo, AU freshman Noelle Loller (Lapel) placed 13th and was the second-best runner for the Ravens women’s team. Kaid Hutchinson (Pendleton Heights) placed 30th in the men’s race.
