MUNCIE -- Thirty-three teams in the field of 64 for the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament were Power-5 programs, meaning they fall under Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big-12, Pac-12 or Southeastern Conference membership. One team came from the “mid-major” Mid-American Conference.
That’s how it always goes. No matter the regular-season record, whoever wins the MAC Tournament advances to compete in the NCAA regionals, and the rest are sent home.
Ball State baseball coach Rich Maloney felt the Cardinals were deserving of an NCAA appearance the past three full seasons before 2023. And it’s hard to disagree with the resume.
• 2019: 38-19 record, 20-5 in MAC play with a loss in the championship game of the conference tournament. No invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
• 2021: 38-18, 29-11 in MAC play with no conference tournament due to COVID-19. No invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
• 2022: 40-19, 32-7 in MAC play to win the regular-season conference title before losing in the championship game of the conference tournament. No invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
“We knew that we belonged there,” senior Trennor O’Donnell said. “We knew that we were a good enough team, and it was just like no one else saw what we saw.”
O’Donnell was on the 2021 and 2022 squads and experienced the disappointment of watching the NCAA selection show only for Ball State to get passed by. However, the All-MAC second-team pitcher stepped into an ace role for the Cardinals in 2023 to help change things.
Battling constant nagging injuries, Ball State finished with its worst regular season and conference record since 2018, culminating with what Maloney called an “embarassing” series sweep to regular-season champion Kent State at home to end the regular season. Despite being outscored 54-19 in those three games, the Cardinals made the MAC Tournament, but Maloney knew he had to do something to get the club’s focus back heading into Kent, Ohio.
So the Cardinals played a game of wiffle ball before leaving Muncie early and heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
“Coach did a good job of keeping us confident and getting us to really believe and buy into our plan for the MAC Tournament,” Ryan Peltier said. “That really helped us get to that point and be able to play our best down the stretch.”
Once the MAC Tournament began, it seemed something changed within Ball State, but Maloney said it was there all along. The Cardinals started showing grit again.
“They had to dig really deep to overcome what could have been a disaster,” Maloney said. “We're not used to losing as bad as some of the games we lost. It was painful. We were getting whipped sometimes, but then the guys would respond and they would answer back.”
They did, starting with a Game 1 win against a Central Michigan team that not only swept Ball State during the regular season but also defeated the Cardinals to win the 2022 MAC Tournament. It was Game 2, however, where O’Donnell pitched one of the best games Maloney had ever seen to send Ball State back to the championship game.
The 6-foot-7 right-hander pitched a complete game against Kent State, allowing five hits, one run, no walks and striking out eight.
“I love pitching in those games, especially if there's like a big crowd or if the atmosphere is wild,” O’Donnell said. “It kind of feeds me, and I use it to my advantage. I love to pitch in those high-pressure situations when it's all on the line.”
In Game 3, it looked like the Cardinals were going to finally punch their ticket to an NCAA Regional as they led who else but Kent State 8-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when things started to slip away, as the Golden Flashes put up five runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to grab a 9-8 lead going into the top of the ninth inning.
Ball State’s first two batters went down fast before hope returned when senior Justin Conant hit a double, Peltier walked and junior Decker Scheffler did the same to load the bases for senior Adam Tellier. The shortstop hit a grand slam to give the Cardinals a 12-9 lead with what Maloney called “the biggest hit in Ball State history.”
“I’ll never forget that game,” Peltier said. “I just remember once he hit that, I just felt like everything just paused, and everything got so quiet. Seeing that ball go over (the wall) and rounding third and seeing coach's excitement was just a big weight off of everybody's shoulders.”
Three outs later Ball State finally secured its invitation to the party after 17 years without a MAC championship.
“The feeling of finally closing the door and getting it done in my final year is just a dream come true,” Peltier said. “After all the heartaches that I’ve been a part of and our team has been a part of, it all worked out.”
Maloney had previously made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances during his time as head coach at Michigan but had never done so during his 17 previous seasons with Ball State. While Maloney called this one of the greatest moments of his career, he was quick to give credit to the players, as he said their perseverance through adversity the past few seasons ultimately helped them win when it mattered most.
“It's just a microcosm of the team,” Maloney said. “With these guys, what you thought they couldn't do, they ended up doing it. That's the grit and that's the team that we have.”
Both Peltier and O’Donnell exemplified that, each performing at the highest levels of their time as Cardinals in spite of the circumstances. O’Donnell said injuries to those around him in the pitching staff added pressure for him to finally become the Cardinals’ top pitcher, a pressure that led to a key change in mindset.
The Texan added one last career-defining performance in Ball State’s first game in the NCAA Tournament, pitching 7⅓ innings against the University of Kentucky and allowing four hits, two runs, one walk with five strikeouts in the Cardinals’ 4-0 loss. O’Donnell expects to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft, and while he has a final year of eligibility to return to Ball State, he reflected on his time as a Cardinal nonetheless.
“I’m very grateful to coach and all my brothers that I played with,” O’Donnell said. “It was the best four years of my life, and some of the memories and friendships I've made were unforgettable and irreplaceable.”
Peltier said when he first came to Ball State, he felt Maloney had high expectations for him he failed to meet, reaching the point where he didn’t think his dream of playing professional baseball would become a reality. After being selected to the All-MAC first team and leading the Cardinals in hits, home runs, doubles and RBI, the graduate student expects for his dream to finally become reality in early July.
“All the ups and downs, they’ve benefitted me in the end,” Peltier said. “Without my coaches and the teammates that I had here, my experience wouldn't be the same. I think that all made me the player that I am today.”
In the first round of NCAA Regional play, Ball State was eliminated after falling to Kentucky and West Virginia. However, Maloney was pleased with the Cardinals’ efforts, battling the Wildcats in a one-run game heading into the eighth inning and leading the Mountaineers 5-3 at one point.
The winningest coach in Ball State history felt finally reaching the NCAA Tournament will open the door for more recruiting possibilities due to the Cardinals being able to prove they can compete at the next level. He said now that the program has tasted what it’s like, Ball State is hungry for more.
“It's going to be hard, but it's the beginning of more opportunities to do this,” Maloney said. “You got to experience it. The biggest thing is getting through, and now that we got through, we've got to find our way back somehow, some way.”