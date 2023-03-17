TULSA, Okla. — Silas Allred was denied All-American status Friday night after a 1-0 loss against Iowa’s Jacob Warner in the Round of 12 at the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
After winning both matches Thursday, Allred fell to the No. 1 seed, Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh, in the quarterfinals by a 5-3 decision. The 2021 NCAA finalist worked the edge of the mat to score two early takedowns and hang on to a low single-leg in the final seconds to stay undefeated.
In the Blood Round, the last 12 wrestlers remain in each weight class. While the semifinalists have solidified a spot at the podium, the other eight wrestlers must battle to earn All-American status and place top-eight in the NCAA Tournament.
After a scoreless first period, Warner escaped from Allred to take a 1-0 advantage. Allred chose neutral in the third period but was unable to secure a takedown.
While reminiscing about his reason to wrestle at Nebraska, Allred said his corner has been there for him since middle school.
“To bring the story full circle, when I was in middle school and my dad began messaging college coaches, only two of them responded,” Allred said.
One mentor who chose to reach out was Nebraska head coach Mark Manning. After visiting with the staff, Silas discovered how much of a role model Manning is to him.
“That just really validates that this is where I was meant to be,” Allred said. “I have a special purpose here, and I believe in that purpose. I think that right now is the beginning of something special happening out here in Lincoln, Nebraska, over these next four years.”
Once Allred arrived on campus, the transition to the level of collegiate wrestling humbled the new Cornhusker. As a true freshman, his focus was shot after getting beat up every practice as he began to battle his own doubts in the mirror. Without immediate success, Allred had significant concerns whether he made the correct choice and if he belonged in the wrestling room at Nebraska.
“When I was in high school, I was always a gunslinger and would just shoot tons of shots,” Allred said. “I was strong and quick enough, bigger than most guys. I would finish most of the shots and be very successful.”
Allred acknowledged his hand fighting along with taking better shots have improved the most in his two years at Nebraska. He credited Tervel Dlagnev, an Olympic bronze medalist who serves as a volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska, for developing him into the wrestler he currently is.
“He’s been a very integral part of me and my development over these past 16 months now,” Allred said. “It has just been a constant grind of hand fighting, shots action and figuring out part of my wrestling.”
Allred wrestles at a high pace and aims to score in tough scramble situations. He believes navigating through muddy waters at the end of periods can benefit him in difficult matches. The Big Ten champion praised how his support system guides him through the NCAA Tournament as a team.
“My coach is already calling out greatness and telling me that if you wrestle your match, nobody can beat you,” Allred said. “It could be special for the program showing that Nebraska wrestling knows how to develop guys, how to turn wrestlers into national champions.
“It’s been a while since we had a national champion. Ending that drought, getting some medals on top of that podium and bringing some praise back to Nebraska wrestling will be super special.”