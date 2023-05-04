BLOOMINGTON – When former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson made the decision to transfer to Kansas on Thursday, not only was one of the most coveted transfers off the market, but he became the 12th Big Ten player to depart the conference for another Power Six conference.
It’s part of a trend that hasn’t been favorable to the conference during transfer portal season.
CNHI Sports Indiana studied the transfers that occurred between Power Six conferences. In college basketball, the Power Six consists of the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big 12 (included were new members BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston), Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference.
Among transfers that occurred between conferences, the Big Ten has taken a net loss in points, rebounds and assists.
The Big Ten has lost 17.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists in inter-Power Six conference transfers.
The Big Ten ranks fifth in all three categories in terms of total points lost in inter-conference transfers.
The Big Ten has lost an average of 1.4 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per team. The Big Ten rates fourth in average point loss but is still fifth in rebounds and assist loss.
These totals only reflect inter-Power Six transfers, not intra-conference transfers. For example, former Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo transferred to Maryland. Indiana lost his production, but the Big Ten itself did not.
Only five Big Ten teams lost points in inter-conference transfers, but those who did lose points tended to lose a lot. Minnesota (minus-14.8), Illinois (minus-13.5), Northwestern (minus-11.9), Maryland (minus-11.4) were all hit hard. The Wildcats also lost 7.6 rebounds to other Power Six schools.
Penn State has brought the highest amount of points and rebounds into the league from other Power Six schools with a net gain of 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds. Ohio State brought in plus-2.7 assists to lead that category.
Even though Michigan lost Dickinson, it still gained 10.8 points, thanks primarily to the addition of North Carolina guard Caleb Love, who was the most productive player brought into the Big Ten from another Power Six conference at 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
However, Love was the only double-digit scorer brought into the Big Ten from another Power Six conference. The next closest in point production is former Georgetown (and Maryland) center Qudus Wahab, who averaged 9.6 points for the Hoyas. Wahab is Penn State-bound.
With the addition of Oregon’s Kel’El Ware and Miami’s Anthony Walker, Indiana is in the black at plus-0.4 points and plus-2 rebounds, but are at minus-0.5 assists, most of those assists attributed to Tamar Bates, who transferred to Missouri.
Of the 14 Big Ten teams, four of them – Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers – have not had an incoming or outgoing transfer to a Power Six school out of the conference.
Where are all of the Power Six transfers going when they move to another Power Six school? Numbers suggest the ACC and Big 12 schools are the most aggressive when it comes to Power Six-to-Power Six transfers.
The ACC leads the pack in adding 36.6 points and 15.7 assists into the conference from the rest of the Power Six. The Big 12 leads the pack by bringing 13 rebounds in, and the Big 12 is second in points imported at plus-24.3.
The SEC is third in all three categories at plus-13.4 points, plus-7.1 rebounds and plus-3 assists.
Most transfer gains and losses are concentrated into individual schools. Arkansas added four transfers from other Power Six schools, leading to an increase of 46.9 points, 14.6 rebounds and nine assists from the portal from the rest of the Power Six.
North Carolina State (plus-30.8 points), Villanova (plus-27.2 points) and West Virginia (plus-24.4 points) also came out well ahead.
The conference that got hit hardest by inter-Big Six transfers was the Big East -- and by a wide margin. The Big East lost 40.7 points, 16.4 rebounds and 11.6 assists to other Power Six conferences, by far the biggest hit, even though Villanova was among the individual winners.
Not surprisingly, the Big East had the two schools who lost the most production to other Power Six schools. Georgetown was crushed by the loss of four players, adding up to minus-40.3 points, minus-14.3 rebounds and minus-11.4 assists lost to other Power Sixes.
Butler (minus-20.9 points) was runner-up in lost points production.
The analysis is interesting when it comes to comparing conferences, but the cautionary note is it suggests little on an individual team-by-team basis, unless, like Arkansas and the other leaders, a mass of players were added or, in the case of Georgetown, a number of players were lost.
Nearly every Power Six school has raided mid-major schools for productive players, and of course the numbers gained or lost don’t take into account what production was or wasn’t left on the rosters without taking transfers into account.
However, collectively, the Big Ten is behind when it comes to movement within the Power Six.