Tom Petty famously sang the waiting is the hardest part. It’s extraordinarily doubtful he had college conference realignment in mind when he penned “The Waiting,” but it’s apropos.
The entire college athletics world is waiting for the Pac-12 to finalize a media rights deal. That seems mundane on its face, but the terms and the networks the Pac-12 aligns with could lead to the tectonic plates of college realignment shifting again in a big way.
Whether the Pac-12 gets a favorable or poor deal, there are rumored moves pending, but all are on hold until the white smoke floats above the Pac-12’s headquarters in San Francisco.
The Pac-12 is the current center of attention, but it’s not the only conference that’s involved in realignment. The changing landscape in college athletics -- with the transfer portal, and especially NIL, radically changing the landscape, both practically and financially -- has made schools in otherwise seemingly stable conferences look around to see if they can find a place where the grass is greener.
Here’s a primer on the state of college realignment. This story deals with the situation as it currently stands. A further story delves into possible outcomes.
WHAT’S DRIVING THIS?
As ever, conferences and schools are seeking better and more stable revenue streams. The best way to do that is to be competitive in the media rights landscape, where the lion’s share of non-ticket-based revenue comes from.
Media rights and, by proxy, the desire for conferences to seek out untapped markets to make themselves more attractive to TV partners has been the driving force behind most of the realignment that’s occurred in the 21st century.
To wit, when the Big Ten added Maryland and Rutgers in the 2010s, it was partly due to widening the amount of cable providers who would carry Big Ten Network, thus making it more lucrative for league schools. Rutgers being in the “New York market” was much ballyhooed when the Scarlet Knights joined the league in 2014.
Most conferences did some version of the same type of move in the early 2010s. The SEC added Texas A&M and Missouri partly to get into TV markets it wasn’t previously in, for example. Most conferences also created their own dedicated TV networks, though all of them work in some way with an established media partner. The Big Ten Network is run by Fox, the SEC and ACC Networks by ESPN, etc.
What has changed is the media landscape itself.
In the early 2010s, ESPN, Fox (which was just starting its national FS1 network) and the traditional networks controlled all of the venues by which conferences could broadcast their games. All of the above are still very important, but they are no longer alone in the media rights landscape.
The advent of streaming in the late 2010s has changed the game. New broadcast entities like Apple TV, YouTube TV and Amazon have jumped into sports broadcast rights with both feet.
This is good and bad for conferences. Good in the sense there are more partners willing to pay to broadcast games. Bad in the sense the product itself is being diluted over multiple entities. And while streaming is very popular, there are still viewers who prefer the traditional networks and cable nets who won’t automatically migrate to streaming services.
PAC-12 STAKES
The Big Ten’s stab into the heart of the Pac-12 when it wooed USC and UCLA away in June 2022 was a potential extinction-level event for the previously stable Pac-12. Suddenly, the Pac-12 lost both of its most recognizable national brands as well as the Los Angeles market.
The Pac-12 has disadvantages that are hard to overcome. Being predominantly in the Pacific Time Zone takes it out of easy TV windows and out of the sight and minds of many fans nationally. There’s a lot of market overlap, especially in Arizona, Oregon, Washington and the Bay Area, each of which has two Pac-12 schools.
The Pac-12 does not distribute media rights money to its schools at anywhere near the level its peers do. USA Today reported the Big Ten distributes $58.8 million to its schools versus the $37 million Pac-12 schools get. That means running deficits to keep up with the joneses or produce a declining product. On the field, the Pac-12 hasn’t been a consistent factor in the College Football Playoff and has been top heavy in basketball.
All of this coincides with an expiring media rights deal with ESPN and Fox that ends next summer. Without USC and UCLA as bulwarks, the future of the conference depends on securing a lucrative media rights deal that brings in requisite money despite the loss of the L.A. schools.
ESPN and Fox have expressed tepid interest in the Pac-12 as it currently stands, and if even they did make a deal, it wouldn’t be for the 12 years and $3 billion the Pac-12 got in 2012.
The Pac-12 needs to replace that revenue, and more, to be competitive, so it is looking to partners like Apple TV or Amazon to pony up to get their skin in the college rights game, likely in combination with a traditional media partner. Whether that lucrative deal the Pac-12 seeks transpires is what the college athletics world is waiting on.
Most college observers thought the Pac-12 needed to wrap up its media deal before the end of June, when the fiscal calendar changes for universities and conferences. However, sources in the Pac-12, including the San Jose Mercury News, have reported an informal deadline of July 21 to get a deal done. That would allow an announcement before the Pac-12’s football media day scheduled for that date.
That is what the college athletics world is waiting on. In the next story, the ramifications of whatever that deal turns out to be will be explored.