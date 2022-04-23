ANDERSON -- The Anderson University softball team split a doubleheader with St. Mary's on Friday at the Raven Softball Field.
Anderson (6-22) took Game 1, 4-2, and fell in Game 2, 9-5 in eight innings.
In Game 1, the Ravens got another winning performance from sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Hawkins (3-2). Hawkins went seven innings, allowing only four hits and two earned runs.
The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Kyleigh Lowry doubled down the left-field line to put a runner in scoring position. Two batters later, Hawkins singled up the middle to score Lowry and give the Ravens a 1-0 lead.
St. Mary's (9-14) answered in the top of the third, scoring two runs and taking the lead.
Ashley Wheeler started a two-out rally for the Ravens in the bottom of the frame with a single through the right side of the infield. Alysa Marcin reached on a throwing error that advanced Wheeler to third and Marcin to second.
Molly Buck singled up the middle to score Wheeler and advance Marcin to third. Lowry added an RBI single that scored Marcin and gave the Ravens a 3-2 lead.
The Ravens added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off of an infield single from junior outfielder Brianna Bell that scored Lowry.
Taylor Johson finished 2-for-4 for AU, and Wheeler was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Lowry was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Buck was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hawkins threw seven innings in the circle and allowed two earned runs with three strikeouts. She also went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
St. Mary's started Game 2 with a run in the first inning after getting a couple runners on base.
In the bottom half of the first, the Ravens' hot bats from Game 1 continued. Johnson walked to lead off the inning and was moved to second by a sacrifice bunt from Ariel Lee.
With two outs in the inning, Marcin singled into right field to score Johnson. One batter later, Buck sent a deep home run out to right field that put the Ravens up 3-1.
St. Mary's scored one run in both the second and third innings to tie the game.
Grace Renschen's two-run homer put St. Mary's back on top 5-3 in the top of the sixth.
Pinch-hitter Paige Wickard sparked the Ravens offense in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff double.
With one out, Marcin singled to put runners on the corners, and a sacrifice fly from Buck scored a run to cut the deficit to 5-4.
Lowry would led off the seventh by getting hit by a pitch. Rylee Morris moved the tying run to second with a sacrifice bunt. Kylie Sloan singled up the middle to advance Lowry to third, and Lowry scored on a throwing error to tie the game.
St. Mary's started the extra inning with a two-run, four-bag error from the Ravens' defense and then followed it up with a two-run home run from McKenna Myers for the final margin.
Buck allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings in the circle and went 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBI at the plate.
Sloan was 2-for-3, and Marcin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
"I thought this was the first time all year that we played for 14 innings," AU coach Tony Holloway said. "Not counting that extra inning, I thought we played and competed the entire time. We got behind, came back and knotted it up, kept the lead and added an insurance run in that first game. We did everything we needed to do to win. We got a really good pitching performance from Kaitlyn Hawkins, and it kind of carried over into the next game.
"In the second game, we got behind again and we chipped away at it. We tied it up with a big pinch hit off the bench from Paige Wickard and moved her around to score. Bottom line is for 14 innings, we competed and did everything we needed to do, and it's the team I've been looking for all year."
The Ravens take on Calvin (19-9) in non-conference action Saturday at 2 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan.