MUNCIE -- “My goal going into this year was to finish big,” Charity Griffith said.
Heading into her senior season, Griffith had already achieved marks most Ball State track and field athletes never could. In 2022, she earned All-Mid-American Conference, MAC champion and All-American status in the high jump and pentathlon.
While she competed at the indoor and outdoor NCAA Championships, she wasn’t able to reach her ultimate goal of becoming a national champion. Overcoming both physical and mental hurdles, that changed in 2023.
When Griffith competed in the 2022 outdoor NCAA Championships, she did so with a torn meniscus. She remembered falling while competing in the hurdles, using that to drive her toward setting a personal record on high jump later in the day.
Achieving All-American status wasn’t good enough for Griffith. She, along with teammate Jenelle Rogers, put in extra work outside of the mandatory two- to three-hour team practices to not only rehab her injury, but reach her highest standard.
“Anybody can go to practice and go to meets, but going above and beyond is what gets me to such a high level of success,” Rogers said.
After a successful 2022 indoor and 2023 outdoor team season that saw both Griffith succeed individually and Ball State win the MAC championship, the stage was set for the senior to return to the NCAA Championships and achieve her goal of finishing big. Although she was in the best physical shape possible to compete, she still needed to reach a state of mental peace to turn her past failures to future successes.
She found that through her faith.
“Everybody falls short sometimes,” Griffith said. “I feel like I put myself through those things by not trusting in Him. Finally trusting in Him, I was able to go into that meet knowing He told me, ‘You’re ready for the big stage.’”
She was. Eventually clearing 1.93 meters, Griffith not only set a PR and Ball State record but achieved national champion status in the process. Griffith said when she cleared the 1.97 mark on high jump, she immediately pointed toward the sky, thanking God.
“For me to win a national championship, I don’t think of it as just me winning it,” Griffith said. “I think now I’m on a bigger stage to spread His word and help inspire others.”
Her next thought? Check her phone to see how Rogers finished in the heptathlon.
While Griffith had prior experience at the outdoor national championships, something head coach Adrian Wheatley felt helped her perform under pressure, this was Rogers’ first time. The junior didn’t show her inexperience, finishing fifth and setting a Ball State record with a 6,018 score.
“Sometimes there is a bit of the intimidation factor … it's a big boy meet,” Wheatley said. “She had ice in her veins and was ready to compete.”
Griffith said when the two spoke after the meet, Rogers was happy but not satisfied with her fifth-place finish.
“Of course, everyone wants to win, everyone wants to be No. 1. I will be satisfied when I can say that I gave 100% and I did the absolute best I can do, and I feel like I haven’t reached that point yet,” Rogers said. “I feel like I have so much growth and so much more I can still do.”
Like Griffith, Rogers said when she was warming up for her heptathlon events, she continually went back to her phone to see how Griffith was placing. Throughout their time immersing themselves in the program’s “play loose” culture, the two have grown close personally.
Wheatley outlined the simple expectations of Ball State track and field in the Cardinals’ locker room, complete with a table holding water guns and board games on top. He felt if athletes were good teammates, coachable and represented the university, they’d ultimately achieve the success they strive for.
“Iron sharpens iron, and at the end of the day, we want to continue elevating the expectations here,” Wheatley said. “It’s really fun to be able to look at these ladies and see they’ve embraced that mentality.”
Griffith and Rogers each earned All-American status for their finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, as Rogers’ first-time honor made her the 10th All-American in Ball State history. This is the first time Ball State track and field ever had two athletes achieve that mark in the same season, and Griffith and Rogers are two of just four Cardinals to ever place top five in any event.
“We’ve never really talked about winning a national championship, we never talked about being an All-American and we never talked about the results,” Wheatley said. “We talked about the process and falling in love with that process.”
Griffith is just the second national champion in program history and the fifth in the history of Ball State Athletics.
“The reality is it may never happen again, but we’re gonna try our hardest,” Wheatley said. “We’re gonna continue to keep pushing the envelope of how good we can really be here.”
Griffith plans to compete at the USA Championships on July 6-9 in Eugene, Oregon. She met the Olympic standard for high jump at the NCAA Championships and aims to make the USA World Championships team by doing the same in Oregon.
When asked what her time with the Cardinals meant to her, Griffith said her brother went to Ball State, and while everyone else at her high school said they would rather attend Purdue or Indiana, she wanted to be a Cardinal.
“I’ve always had my mind stuck on Ball State,” Griffith said. “Everything happens for a reason. Why Ball State? Why not?”
While Griffith’s time at Ball State is over, Rogers is set to return to the red, black and white next season. Wheatley said he’s challenging Rogers to step up and become a leader in the program in her remaining time with the Cardinals.
“I’m just going to continue to do what I do,” Rogers said. “I’m not the most outspoken person. I prefer to lead by example, but helping people out when they need it and being a support system is all I can do.”
Griffith, Rogers and Wheatley all hope to see more attention brought to track and field not just at Ball State but around the country. Wheatley said the Cardinals’ success in the 2022-23 season mixed with the aforementioned culture he’s tried to instill is something he hopes will help build the program’s future through recruitment and development.
“When you look at what’s happening here in Muncie, it’s special,” Wheatley said.