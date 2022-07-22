MUNCIE – Head coach Michael Lewis and the Ball State men’s basketball team announced the addition of Quincy Adams to the 2022 recruiting class on Friday. Adams is a high school graduate and will be eligible immediately.
The Frisco, Texas, native, played his senior season of high school basketball in Arizona at Hamilton High School. The 6-foot-5 guard will add more depth for the Cardinals. He was named to the Arizona All-State team as well as the 6A All-District team. He helped lead the Huskies to a state championship berth. During Hamilton’s playoff run, Adams was key in helping the Huskies knock off the No. 1 seed in Sunnyslope.
During his senior campaign, Adams averaged 20.5 points and added 5 rebounds per game. He dropped a career-high 34 points against McClintock. He also produced a 28-point game against Mountain View.
“We are extremely pleased to add someone of Quincy’s ability to our program,” Lewis said. “We have been very diligent in our recruiting efforts and believe Quincy will add great value to our program. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”