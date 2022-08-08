MUNCIE – Head coach Michael Lewis and the Ball State men’s basketball team announced the addition of Darian Owens-White to the 2022 recruiting class Monday. Owens-White is a graduate transfer from Wayne State and will be eligible immediately.
Owens-White, a native of Detroit, Michigan, will add experience and depth at the guard position. In 84 games for WSU, he compiled 49 games in double-digit scoring, including 16 games of 20 points or more and one game of 32 points. He was selected to the NABC All-District First Team as well as All-GLIAC on two separate occasions. He currently has 985 points and posted a career free-throw percentage of .867. He shot 38.2% from the field and 38.1% from behind the 3-point arc in four seasons with the Warriors.
During his sophomore season, Owens-White averaged 16.7 points, while shooting 46.6% from behind the 3-point line and 42.4% from the field. He recorded a season-high 25 points and shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range in a win over Grand Valley. He produced nine games with 20 or more points during the 2018-19 campaign. As a junior, he finished the season averaging 17.8 points as he shot 38.5% from the field and 36.6% from long range. He added a free-throw percentage of .931, which was No. 11 in NCAA Division II.
"We're excited about Darian and his playmaking ability," Lewis said. "Along with many of our other guys that we've signed, he adds athleticism to our roster. He has the ability to play in the paint and also knock down shots on the perimeter. He's a good addition to our roster."