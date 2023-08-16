MUNCIE — Ball State’s hallmark hashtag is #WeFly. A motto the 2023 football team intends to live up to this season.
After an up-and-down 2022 campaign, which featured a 5-7 overall record and 3-5 finish in the Mid-American Conference, the Cardinals are retooling behind 31 returning letterwinners, substantial depth and experience on both the offensive and defensive lines and at linebacker, while also bolstering their bounce-back hopes via the transfer portal.
Last season, the Cardinals fell short in their bid at a third consecutive bowl game appearance, but just three years removed from the program’s first MAC championship since 1996, head coach Mike Neu’s group is poised to breakthrough again.
“Make no mistake about it, our goal is to be Mid-American Conference champions. We embrace that. It’s our goal,” said Neu, who is entering his eighth season at his alma mater. “Our guys believe. Our guys do a great job of knowing, ‘Hey, man. We want to accomplish something great.’ It comes with a lot of sacrifice. It comes with making sure every day we come in here, we make it freaking count on the practice field.”
The Cardinals will be tested immediately with consecutive non-conference road games at Kentucky (Sept. 2) and Georgia (Sept. 9) before their home opener against Indiana State (Sept. 16).
However, they have the talent, confidence and leadership to contend for the MAC West Division title, especially on the defensive side where the team’s heart-and-soul trio of senior linebackers Clayton Coll, a Preseason All-MAC selection, Sidney Houston Jr. and Cole Pearce anchor the unit.
Houston, also a preseason All-MAC selection, played in every game last season with Coll (23 career starts), and they tout 44 career starts between the three.
“Me and Cole are really close inside and outside the stadium. We really got to know Sidney more and more as the season went on, but all together, we mesh well together. We gel well together,” Coll said. “Being able to communicate and being able to be on the same page, the more and more we’re together, the easier and easier it gets.”
Coll is the unquestioned leader of the defense, aiding the Cardinals’ stingy 18.6 points allowed over the last seven games in 2022, while leading the team with 110 tackles. Named first team by Athlon Sports, Coll earned a spot on the 2022 All-MAC second team.
Pearce (85 tackles) had a team-best 14 tackles for a loss, and Houston totaled 67 tackles with 7.5 for a loss.
“When you talk about that group of guys in the middle of a defense, I don’t know if it can get any better for us, personally, because they know the defense as well as our defensive staff,” Neu said. “They work at it, too. They’re really in tune in the meeting room, take great notes and they want to be great. That’s the part that when you have that in the middle is kind of the glue holding the front and the back together. That’s really important because it all starts with that communication piece we have at the quarterback of the defense.”
The defensive line returns a group with 46 combined starts, including Tavion Woodard, Jack Sape, John Harris, Kyron Mims and Kyle King.
The defensive secondary will have a new look with former All-MAC selections Nic Jones and A.J. Uzodinma and Jaquan Amos each making the jump to the NFL, but junior Jordan Riley, a first team selection by College Football Network, is ready to build on last year’s success.
Riley, another preseason All-MAC selection, was second on the team in tackles (97) in 2022 and tied for the team lead with 12 pass breakups. Jones, Uzodinma and Amos combined for 164 tackles, 26 pass breakups and six interceptions.
“Same thing. Just keep dominating them. I need to get more picks. That’s all we need. We need more turnovers as a team. All the games we lost, we lost in the turnover battle, so we’re just trying to get more fumbles, more picks,” Riley said. “It’s different from last year. Last year, we had more coverage. This year, we have more coverage and more aggression.”
BSU dropped four games by seven points or less last season and won four games by the same margin, which has placed a heavy emphasis on the turnover battle this preseason.
“Yes, the defense is ahead of the offense when you look at the experience and the guys returning. Yes, we had some turnover on the back end with Nic (Jones), A.J. Uzodinma and Jaquan Amos. Those three guys are all in NFL camps right now, but (Tyler) Red Potts has played a lot of football for us,” Neu said. “Damion Charity, Jordan Riley, those guys have played a lot of football in college, so yes, we lost some guys who were great players, but we also return some that have played a lot of ball.”
DD Snyder joins BSU as a redshirt sophomore after two seasons at Illinois. Charity is an Old Dominion graduate transfer. Potts logged 26 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in 12 games last year.
“I think this defense has a lot to offer. I don’t think we’re anywhere near where I think we can be, but I’m really happy with the way we’re trending,” Coll said.
Neu believes the same about the offense, which boasts a pair of College Football News freshmen All-American tight ends in Brady Hunt and Tanner Koziol in addition to key playmakers at quarterback and running back.
Hunt enters the season as a preseason All-MAC, Athlon Sports first-team and Phil Steele College Football Preview first-team selection. Koziol, a preseason All-MAC player, combined with Hunt for 81 catches for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns during their nation-leading freshmen campaigns.
The offensive line welcomes back 66 combined starts behind second team All-MAC center Ethan Crowe, Damon Kaylor, Corey Stewart and Tommy Lorincz.
At running back, the Cardinals lost their top rusher in Carson Steele, who transferred to UCLA after gaining 1,556 yards with 14 touchdowns on 289 carries in 2022.
The Cardinals found a replacement for their All-MAC first-team running back in former Kent State standout Marquez Cooper, a redshirt junior.
Cooper rushed for 1,326 yards and 13 touchdowns and broke 100 yards in five games in 2022 to earn All-MAC honors. A “home run threat,” according to Neu, Cooper was named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List and joins Hunt, Coll, Koziol and Crowe as Group of Five Preseason All-Americans by HERO Sports.
“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m in the number that I want. I’m on the team that I want, running the plays that I want. I’m in the position I want to be,” said Cooper, who is wearing No. 15. “I have a great team here. One of the best teams I’ve ever been on, so I think we’re going to shock the world.”
Cooper’s jersey number holds personal significance and motivation.
“My uncle died in this number,” Cooper said. “My uncle, Dominique Chase, passed away in 2011, and now I’m able to wear his number again like I was in high school. He taught me the game. He taught me how to play football. He was one the greatest football players I’d ever seen. It’s unfortunate he didn’t get a chance to live out his career, but I know I’m going to make him proud.”
Chase starred at Seneca Valley High School as a linebacker and graduated in 2008.
“I love it. I have an underdog story. I’m an underrated player, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else,” Cooper said. “I love to be the underdog. When you can prove people wrong, that’s the best feeling to have.”
The BSU backfield also added Indiana transfer Charlie Spegal, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Football winner and the state’s all-time high school career rusher (10,867 yards). Spegal was a two-time state champion at New Palestine.
The quarterback position remains an open competition, according to Neu, who has two capable signal-callers vying for the top spot.
“We got two quarterbacks who are totally different styles. Layne (Hatcher) is more of a drop-back style of passer that’s been in a pro-style offense for a majority of his career, who’s thrown for 10,000 yards in college. And you look at Kiael (Kelly), and you see the dynamic running ability,” Neu said. “He’s continuing to work every day here to become more confident in the passing game as a drop-back passer. We’re going to be open minded, but both of those guys will be on the field for us. How that all carves out, how that all ends up working out? We’ll see how it goes.”
Kelly, a redshirt sophomore, made one appearance in 2022 at Miami (Ohio), completing his only pass for 23 yards. He had eight carries for 83 yards with his longest measuring 40 yards.
Hatcher, a sixth-year transfer, was at Texas State (2022), Arkansas State (2019-21) and Alabama (2018, redshirt) previously. He ranks second in Sun Belt Conference history with 84 career touchdowns and ninth with 10,080 career passing yards with 2,000-plus yards per season.
He ended 2022 ranked eighth among active FBS career leaders in passing touchdowns and 12th in yardage. Hatcher is a mere 18 yards short of tying Colin Kaepernick and Trevor Lawrence for 133rd in NCAA history and 39 shy of Eli Manning. He is 2,825 yards away from Central Michigan’s Dan Lefevour, the MAC career record holder with 12,905 yards from 2006-09.